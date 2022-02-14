Five candidates seek five seats in La Jolla Shores Association board election

The La Jolla Shores Association meets Feb. 9 online. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Five candidates running for five available board seats addressed the La Jolla Shores Association during its Feb. 9 virtual meeting.

Board members serve three-year terms.

Trustee Charlie Brown said ballots would be emailed to all registered LJSA members and must be printed out and returned by Wednesday, March 9.

Meinrat 'Andi' Andreae

Andi Andreae (Elisabeth Frausto)

Incumbent Meinrat “Andi” Andreae, an air-quality researcher at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, said he is “committed to improving the quality of life of the residents at La Jolla Shores, and especially the air quality that is impacted by beach fires.”

He said he is involved with committees to address beach fire concerns and a cleanup of dead brush in Pottery Canyon, “and I'd like to continue this work in the next couple of years, serving the community and trying to make life better for the residents … and visitors.”

Brian Earley

Brian Earley (Elisabeth Frausto)

Incumbent Brian Earley, who also is chairman of the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board, said “La Jolla Shores is one of the most important communities in all of San Diego, and it deserves great oversight.”

He said he’s “always willing to help our city be better.”

Chuck Merriman

Chuck Merriman, who also is a trustee on the La Jolla Town Council, a board member of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and guest relations manager for the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, said he has a “a deep appreciation for the La Jolla Shores community” that started when he visited The Shores as a child.

He said his goal is to help The Shores preserve its history as it adapts to the future “while being committed to safety, cleanliness and feel that the residents and visitors love.”

Ross Rudolph

Ross Rudolph (Elisabeth Frausto)

Incumbent Ross Rudolph, who also serves on the T&T Board, said he’s been in La Jolla for 47 years and surfs The Shores twice a week. “I’m very interested in what goes on at the beach.”

Retired after 30 years of practicing plastic surgery at Scripps Clinic, Rudolph said, “I have the time to participate in activities like this.”

Phil Wise

Phil Wise (Elisabeth Frausto)

Incumbent Phil Wise said he would like to continue on the LJSA board to work on additional projects to improve The Shores.

Wise, who spearheaded the program to close one block of Avenida de la Playa so restaurants can serve outside, said “it's been really a joy to help these restaurants. I just can't express how much happiness I've had to see everybody survive and make The Shores the place in La Jolla to go to wine and dine.” ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .