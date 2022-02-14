ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Study: COVID-19 booster shots less effective after 4 months

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLQJo_0eEIcqad00

A new study looking at the effectiveness of COVID-19 booster shots found they offered high protection, but levels waned after four months.

I’m concerned the most for people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19. But I do want to point out that this study is just an early look at how effective Pfizer or Moderna shots were over a five-month period. Now, here’s what the researchers did: They analyzed over 241,000 visits to emergency or urgent care, as well as over 93,000 hospitalizations across 10 states.

They looked at people who were boosted and those who were only fully vaccinated. I'll break it all down:

I’ll start with people who were fully vaccinated and boosted, meaning they’ve received three shots. Researchers found the vaccines to be 87% effective against emergency or urgent care visits during the first two months. But at four months, that number dropped to 66%.

Regarding hospitalizations for people who were boosted, the vaccines were found to be 91% effective at two months, and that number dropped to 78% at the four-month mark.

Now not surprisingly, the numbers were lower for people who were fully vaccinated with two shots. Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization fell from 71% at two months to 54% by at least five months.

To me, what the numbers show here is how effective booster shots are and that even though the vaccines wane, they still offer pretty good protection at month four.

Changing topics slightly, COVID-19 vaccine authorization for younger children 6 months to 5 years has been delayed.

Pfizer had initially filed with the Food and Drug Adminstration the first week of February. That was to review Pfizer’s data regarding two doses. But with omicron spreading so quickly and infecting so many children, new data showed that many children in Pfizer’s trials were getting infected at a higher rate than with the delta variant.

This indicated that the omicron variant is better at evading the vaccine’s two-dose protection, which wasn't that great to begin with for kids aged 2 to 4. Trials had shown it did not generate a very strong immune response for this age group. So, the FDA agreed to wait and see how well three shots work against omicron. This means more time is needed. Pfizer says the earliest they’ll have this data is in April.

Now, I know this is not making parents happy. I hear from many of my patients how anxious they are to get their youngest vaccinated, but it’s best to make sure the vaccines generate neutralizing antibodies.

In the meantime, parents should continue with pandemic precautions. It’s best that people around young children be fully vaccinated, preferably boosted. Masks should continue to be worn and I would recommend parents be choosy about who they see and where they go.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Omicron
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CNET

Do we need a fourth COVID vaccine shot? Who is eligible for a second booster now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that your COVID-19 vaccination status isn't "up to date" unless you've been boosted -- meaning you've received three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines or two shots of Johnson & Johnson. As some people receive second booster shots, will that "up to date" status soon mean a fourth shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

COVID Vaccines Can Be Safe for People with Prior Allergic Reactions

The Omicron-driven COVID surge has caused considerable upheaval during this pandemic winter. Despite the availability and efficacy of COVID vaccines, many people with a history of suspected allergies to the first mRNA COVID vaccine dose—reactions such as hives, swelling, shortness of breath and/or low blood pressure—have not gotten their full series.
NFL
Medical News Today

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects?

Medical News Today has contacted over 20 experts for comment on the potential side effects of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. As of the time of publication, they have declined to comment until additional peer-reviewed data become available. On January 31, 2022, Novavax submitted a request to the Food and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fatherly

Latest COVID Booster Study Suggests a Fourth Dose Could Be on the Table

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a booster dose of the COVID vaccine may only be effective for around four months. Collected during the Delta and Omicron surges, the data shows that vaccines were effective at preventing a higher number of hospitalizations during the first two months after a booster vaccine, but that effectiveness decreased by the fourth month after a booster. But what does this mean? Will there be more booster doses on the way?
PHARMACEUTICALS
SFGate

CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday continued its endorsement of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adults, now that U.S. regulators have given the shots their full approval. The decision has little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healio.com

COVID-19 boosters wane over time but remain protective, study finds

The effectiveness of a COVID-19 booster shot waned over time, but the extra dose continued to protect against hospitalization at 4 months and beyond, according to data collected during the omicron surge and reported Friday in MMWR. The study showed that a booster dose of messenger RNA vaccine was more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First study to show waning effectiveness of third dose of mRNA vaccines

A nationwide study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the first to show that immunity against severe COVID-19 disease begins to wane four months after receipt of the third dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Waning immunity was observed during both the Delta and Omicron variant waves in similar fashion to how mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after a second dose. Although protection decreased with time, a third dose was still highly effective at preventing severe illness with COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rogersville Review

Vanderbilt, CDC study: Third vaccine dose key to preventing Omicron hospitalization

New research shows that two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine result in lower effectiveness for preventing hospitalization for the omicron variant (65%) than previous variants, including alpha (85%) and delta (85%). However, importantly, a third (“booster”) vaccine dose significantly improves protection against omicron hospitalization up to 86%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Staten Island Advance

New CDC study: COVID-19 boosters continue to protect against ‘severe disease,’ but effectiveness does diminish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A new report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Feb. 11, revealed that coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters continue to protect against “severe disease” but do eventually decline in effectiveness. The study examined data on 93,000 hospitalizations and 241,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy