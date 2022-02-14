ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Isabelle Huppert, Berlinale Golden Bear Honoree, to Skip Festival After COVID Diagnosis

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQSM7_0eEIcim300

Click here to read the full article.

Isabelle Huppert , this year’s recipient of the Berlinale’s Honorary Golden Bear, has pulled out of attending the festival after testing positive for COVID in Paris.

The festival confirmed the French star’s absence on Monday night.

“Unfortunately, today Isabelle Huppert has been tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and therefore she will not be able to attend the Berlin International Film Festival,” reads a statement from the Berlinale.

“While informing the festival, she emphasized that she feels very dedicated to the Berlinale and wants to participate in any possible way also to support her latest film ‘À Propos de Joan.'”

Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian explained that because Huppert “doesn’t feel sick,” the festival will go ahead with its planned ceremony on Tuesday honoring the “Elle” actor with its lifetime achievement award. Huppert join in via a live link from Paris. The ceremony will be followed by a screening of “À Propos de Joan.”

However, a planned “Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert” event, organized under the Berlinale Talents program, has been canceled.

Huppert has a longstanding relationship with Berlin, and has starred in seven competition films to date.

She was first a guest in Berlin with Jacques Doillon’s “La vengeance d’une femme” before appearing in Francois Ozon’s “8 Femmes” as an unprepossessing woman who emerges in the end as a confident beauty. The ensemble cast was awarded a Silver Bear for outstanding artistic accomplishment. Meanwhile, in “L’Avenir” she plays a woman re-discovering her freedom as a philosophy teacher in a failing marriage. Director Mia Hansen-Løve won the Silver Bear as best director for the film.

Huppert’s absence is the latest headache for Berlin, which has endured a number of unfortunate incidents, including technical difficulties during its opening night film, Francois Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” as well as a break-in at the EFM studio , where key equipment was stolen overnight.

On Sunday, organizers confirmed that the festival has recorded 54 positive COVID cases from 2,700 tests .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Despite Pandemic Italians Filmmakers Are on a Roll

Click here to read the full article. In spite of a disastrous box office situation, the Italian film industry is staying buoyant thanks to increased exports, a friendly rapport with streaming giants and support from the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi that is pumping money into a revamp of Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. “Production never stopped and ailing movie theaters have been able to get subsidies,” says Francesco Rutelli, the former Rome mayor who heads Italy’s motion picture association, Anica. The org recently broadened its member base to include executives from Amazon Prime Video, Disney and ViacomCBS, after Netflix had joined. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘The Kegelstatt Trio’ Brings Eric Rohmer’s Stage Play to the Big Screen

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Berlinale’s Forum includes the world premiere of Rita Azevedo Gomes’ latest feature film, “The Kegelstatt Trio,” adapted from the 1987 stage play, written by the late French helmer, Éric Rohmer. The privately-funded Portuguese/Spanish co-production was shot during the lockdown, produced by Gomes and Gonzalo García Pelayo. It received post-production completion finance from the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute (ICA). Rohmer wrote “Le Trio en mi bémol,” inspired by Mozart’s composition of that name, while writing his 1989 pic, “Four Adventures of Reinette and Mirabelle.” The story revolves around a series of encounters between two...
MOVIES
Variety

Belgium’s Panenka Pitches Surreal Period Whodunnit ‘This is Not a Murder Mystery’ at Berlin Co-Pro Series

Click here to read the full article. Belgium’s Panenka, producers of recent VRT breakout hit “Two Summers” – which premiered last week to a jaw-dropping 51% market share in its prime-time slot and which will soon be released worldwide by Netflix – will virtually pitch one of their upcoming projects, “This is Not a Murder Mystery,” at Berlin Co-Pro Series. One of 10 such projects set for this event, Co-Pro Series marks the first public pitch for “TINAMM,” with the creative team looking to the right co-production and distribution partner to help realize their murder mystery series. Panenka producer Kristoffel Mertens...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian is the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert

Kim Kardashian has been revealed as the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene.The reality TV star, who has frequently worn the luxury Italian brand on the red carpet, has been photographed for the campaign in her Calabasas, Los Angeles home, wearing a full-length black bodysuit while reclining on a cream sofa.In the candid snap, taken by Stef Mitchell, Kardashian is seen holding her phone up as if readying it for a selfie while a neon green Balenciaga bag rests beside her.As for the other stars, Huppert is featured at home...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ursula Meier
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Carlo Chatrian
Person
Isabelle Huppert
Screendaily

Why a shorter festival and smaller press corp is challenge for PRs at Berlinale 2022

International PR teams at the Berlinale are facing higher costs and scheduling complications as they juggle a shorter festival and less press and critics in town than usual. “While I’m quite happy with the festival shaving off a few days, that has meant there’s more of a crush over the opening weekend,” said Jonathan Rutter, director of film at London-based Premier PR, which is repping seven titles in Official Selection, including Ursula Meier’s The Line in Competition.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Watch Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Isabelle Huppert Discuss the Language of Cinema in 75-Minute Talk

Not only did Ryusuke Hamaguchi craft two of the greatest films of last year with Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, but the rising Japanese master has also been able to share his process on a wider scale thanks to such newfound acclaim. Following his two-hour chat with Bong Joon Ho, Hamaguchi and the legendary Isabelle Huppert gathered at the Tokyo International Film Festival for a 75-minute conversation, which is now available to watch in its entirety.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Berlinale Reports 54 COVID Cases Out of 2,700 Tests Midway Through Festival

The Berlin Film Festival, whose scaled-down edition kicked off on Thursday evening with strict COVID measures, has recorded only eight positive cases among the film teams, the festival spokesperson confirmed to Variety. Unlike at Cannes or Venice, the Berlinale is requiring guests and audience members to take a daily test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

German Cinema Reaches Out to the World

Click here to read the full article. As well as providing a showcase for international films, the Berlinale is also a platform for German cinema. There are more than 130 German films and co-productions screening across the festival and the European Film Market. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, 237 German films were produced a year, but only 10 to 20 a year perform well internationally, according to Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, which promotes Teutonic movies abroad. Of the total worldwide admissions for European films in 2019, 6% were German films, compared with 18% for French films, according to the European...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle#Film Star#Covid#French#Berlinale Talents#8 Femmes#Silver Bear
cineuropa.org

French sales agents whip out new aces at the EFM

Primarily busy with the ten Golden Bear contenders (whose winner is set to be announced at the end of the afternoon tomorrow) gracing their line-ups (The Passengers of the Night. [. +. ]. by Mikhaël Hers and Alcarràs. [. +. ]. by Carla Simón for mk2 Films, The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Passengers of the Night’ Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Leads a Pleasantly Low-Key Slice of Life

Click here to read the full article. It’s May 10, 1981, and Paris is celebrating. French political junkies might know the cause for this revelry, but for the rest of us, the reason seems to matter less than the electric atmosphere enveloping the streets as people dance to the sound of honking car horns. Grainy, scene-setting archival footage is interspersed with the main action here and elsewhere in Mikhaël Hers’ period piece, which stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as a single mother looking to rediscover herself after being left by her husband. An airy, low-key drama that doesn’t suffer for its lack...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Star Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini Set for Alice Rohrwacher’s ‘La Chimera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning “The Crown” star Josh O’Connor will be the protagonist of Italian auteur Alice Rohrwacher’s next film “La Chimera,” which is set in the world of archeological looting and is currently shooting in and around Southern Tuscany. O’Connor, who in “The Crown” played the young Prince Charles, in “La Chimera” is playing a young British archeologist named Arthur who gets involved in an international network of stolen Etruscan artifacts during the 1980s. Also starring in “La Chimera,” which can be loosely translated as “The Unrealizable Dream,” are Isabella Rossellini as a retired opera singer; Brazilian...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: 3 Questions With ‘Peter von Kant’ Star Denis Ménochet

Everyone who has watched Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) remembers the opening scene: Christoph Waltz as ice-cold Nazi Col. Hans Landa interrogating a French dairy farmer suspected of hiding Jews. Waltz’s sinister charm is more than matched by French actor Denis Ménochet as the farmer, a restrained performance where haunted silences say more than any lines of dialog. Restrained is not the word for Ménochet’s latest character, the titular Peter von Kant in the new film from François Ozon, a free adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 melodrama Petra von Kant. Ménochet channels Fassbinder himself, playing a successful director who falls...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin According to Distributor Charles Tremblay

What’s your state of mind going into another virtual market? Fatigue…. But in-person or online, our goal remains consistent. We are always searching for the best films to bring to Canadian audiences. What do you miss most about the physical markets? Screening films in cinemas and meetings in person. But mostly it’s the energy and, in the best of times, the electricity and excitement.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems': Film Review | Berlin 2022'Nothing Lasts Forever': Film Review | Berlin 2022 What do you miss most about Berlin in particular? The food and...
MOVIES
Variety

Jovan Marjanović Replaces Mirsad Purivatra as Sarajevo Film Festival Chief

Click here to read the full article. Mirsad Purivatra has stepped down as Sarajevo Film Festival director after a 27-year run, and has been replaced by Jovan Marjanović, who was the festival’s co-director, and was previously in charge of its industry department. Purivatra, the founder of the festival, will assume the role of president of the Obala Art Centar Association, the umbrella organization behind the festival. “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the last 27 years. We started from nothing, when our city was under siege, and today we are a globally renowned institution attended by filmmakers and film...
MOVIES
Variety

Amber Heard to Star in Conor Allyn’s Period Drama Thriller ‘In the Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard (“Aquaman”) and Spain’s Eduardo Noriega (“Vantage Point”) will star in 19th century-set supernatural thriller “In the Fire.” The film, which will shoot in Italy, is directed by Conor Allyn (“No Man’s Land”). Principal photography is set to start Feb. 21 in Italy’s Apulia region. The pic is being produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Entertainment company ILBE, Paradox Studios and Angel Oak Films. Angel Oak Films is also selling “In the Fire” which it says is sparking interest at the EFM. “In the Fire,” which is penned by Allyn, Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia,...
MOVIES
Variety

Cinema Italiano Hits Berlinale With Films From Veterans and Rookies

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s robust 2022 Berlinale representation of a half-dozen titles runs the gamut from the latest works by venerable veterans Paolo Taviani and Dario Argento to pics by fresh new Cinema Italiano voices including Chiara Bellosi, whose first film, “Ordinary Justice,” launched from Berlin in 2020. Taviani, who is 91, is returning to Berlin but alone this time — his filmmaker brother, Vittorio, with whom he won a Golden Bear in 2012 for “Caesar Must Die,” passed away in 2018 — in competition with surreal drama “Leonora Addio,” inspired by a short story by Italian...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlinale Series Is All About the Drama

Click here to read the full article. Since its launch in 2015, the Berlinale Series section has emerged as a kind of a boutique scripted TV fest set within a major film festival. The Berlinale was famously the first A-list festival to embrace changing viewer habits and to officially incorporate television drama into its lineup — and this head-start is reflected in the growing stature of Berlinale Series. Taking place over a concentrated three-day period (Feb. 14-16), Berlinale Series offers up seven world and international premieres from around 200 entries, giving each of them the red-carpet treatment at the Zoo Palast cinema. Running...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Netflix’s ‘Against the Ice’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

Arctic survival dramas have lately been well-represented on television, with the gripping first season of AMC’s anthology series The Terror and more recently, the same network’s The North Water. The raw brutality, bone-chilling tension and superlative acting of those shows makes the lifeless treatment of a historic expedition all the more disappointing in Netflix’s Against the Ice. Starring and co-written by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Danish polar explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen, this is a potentially fascinating true story in which the pedestrian script and journeyman direction mislay the suspense — unless ropey CG polar bears give you a thrill. Coster-Waldau and Joe Derrick...
MOVIES
Variety

Genre Cinema Reanimates Post-COVID Theatrical Distribution

Click here to read the full article. After a banner 2021 for high-end genre films, industry vets are hopeful that the fantastic can resurrect the corpse of pre-COVID theatrical distribution. As bolts of lightning reanimated the body of Frankenstein’s monster, Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” which turned heads when it took the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and Sundance Grand Jury prize-winner “Nanny,” a supernatural tale from director Nikyatu Jusu, have revitalized the festival scene. While “Nanny” may have been the jewel in the genre crown at Sundance, the influence that genre cinema held over 2022’s first major festival was wide-ranging and undeniable. Chloe Okuno’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

TrustNordisk Sells Petter Næss’s Oslo-Set Dramedy ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. TrustNordisk has sold “Nothing to Laugh About,” Petter Næss’s Norwegian drama comedy which played at the Zürich Film Festival in 2020. Næss is best known for his Oscar-nominated film “Elling” and has been working in TV and theatre in recent years. Set in Oslo, Norway’s capital, the heartfelt dramedy is about a 40-year-old stand-up comedian who has the worst day ever: he loses his job and his girlfriend, and is diagnosed with a cancer. He learns to cope with his illness and somehow finds laughter again. The cast is headlined by “Kon-Tiki star...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy