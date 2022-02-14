Former Tiger gets shoutout from one of NFL's best

During Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, a former Clemson standout playing in the big game got a shoutout from one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Former Tiger defensive lineman D.J. Reader — who started the Super Bowl for the Bengals and registered a sack in the third quarter, the second postseason sack of his career — clearly has earned the respect and admiration of his former teammate, current Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt took to Twitter during the Super Bowl and posted the following comment showing his appreciation and love for Reader:

Reader and Watt — a five-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year — played together with the Houston Texans from 2016-19.

Reader, who just wrapped up his sixth NFL season, played for the Tigers from 2012-15 and was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Texans.

After signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season, Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury and missed the final 11 games of last season but returned to make a big impact this season for a Bengals team that won the AFC North and made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl.

During the regular season, Reader was credited with 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits. In the playoffs, he added 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

