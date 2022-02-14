Picturestart, Nancy Kerrigan Partner for Figure Skating Drama ‘Fire & Ice’ (Exclusive)
The Winter Olympics are winding down this week in Beijing, but Picturestart is keeping the Games alive, putting figure skating drama Fire & Ice into development. For the project, the Erik Feig-headed outfit is getting an assist from Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.
Ashleigh Powell, the writer behind Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has closed a deal to write the feature screenplay that will follow two figure skaters competing to qualify for the Olympic Games. The description for the project reads: “Over the course of a week at a Winter Olympics training camp, the two lifelong best friends and competitors must juggle pressure from sponsors, romantic temptations, mental health and their own drive to win — possibly at all costs.”More from The Hollywood Reporter
Kerrigan, who won a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic Games and a silver in 1994, is executive producing and will choreograph select skating sequences for the film.
Lindy Goldstein ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ) is producing along with Picturestart. Most recently, Picturestart was behind the Sundance features Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth , which landed at HBO Max and Apple, respectively.
Powell is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law. Goldstein is represented by Hansen Jacobson. Kerrigan is represented by StarGames.
