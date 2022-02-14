ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Picturestart, Nancy Kerrigan Partner for Figure Skating Drama ‘Fire & Ice’ (Exclusive)

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYLxf_0eEIcf7s00

The Winter Olympics are winding down this week in Beijing, but Picturestart is keeping the Games alive, putting figure skating drama Fire & Ice into development. For the project, the Erik Feig-headed outfit is getting an assist from Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Ashleigh Powell, the writer behind Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has closed a deal to write the feature screenplay that will follow two figure skaters competing to qualify for the Olympic Games. The description for the project reads: “Over the course of a week at a Winter Olympics training camp, the two lifelong best friends and competitors must juggle pressure from sponsors, romantic temptations, mental health and their own drive to win — possibly at all costs.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Kerrigan, who won a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic Games and a silver in 1994, is executive producing and will choreograph select skating sequences for the film.

Lindy Goldstein ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ) is producing along with Picturestart. Most recently, Picturestart was behind the Sundance features Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth , which landed at HBO Max and Apple, respectively.

Powell is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law. Goldstein is represented by Hansen Jacobson. Kerrigan is represented by StarGames.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, LeBron James Among the Stars at Super Bowl LVI

Stars, athletes and fans descended upon SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the 56th Super Bowl. Ahead of kickoff, Mary Mary performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” outside of the stadium, followed by Jhené Aiko’s performance of “America the Beautiful” on the field. During her performance, footage played of U.S. soldiers watching her sing the Super Bowl classic from overseas.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams' Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI WinCritic's Notebook: Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem Lead Thrilling, Nostalgic Super Bowl HalftimeLos Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye “Ye” West Makes Surprise Appearance at Screening of Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

The first act of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is called “Vision” and takes us back to 1998 when Kanye West was a young, up-and-coming Chicago producer living “beat to beat,” absorbed in the pursuit of rap stardom, his feverish dream. Fittingly, the three-part documentary — the first installment of which is out on Netflix Feb. 16 — arrives during what Ye has dubbed “Black Future Month,” a reclamation of the tragedy and discouragement that colors so much of Black history and alchemizes it into a forward-facing treatise on Black progress and innovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter 'Army of Thieves': Where German...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marla Gibbs
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Nancy Kerrigan
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

Hallmark Reveals Lineup for March (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its March lineup. In addition to the season 9 return of When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere three original movies, ET can exclusively reveal. ER veterans Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle reunite for the previously announced A Second Chance...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Drama#Hbo Max#The Four Realms#Lionsgate#Caa#Arts Entertainment#Stargames
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Harington broke out in 2011 in the starring role of Jon Snow on HBO’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy winning fantasy series, Game of Thrones, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin. Over the course of the show’s eight-season run, the part brought him seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, two Emmy nominations, and noms at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, among other accolades. Harington most recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, the hit Amazon series Modern Love and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Sails to No. 1 as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Hits Wrong Note

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile, but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts. The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 million to $14 million from 3,280 North American theaters. But “Death on the Nile” cost a hefty $90 million to produce — not to mention the additional costs the film racked up across several pandemic-related delays — meaning it...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
michiganchronicle.com

Black Actors, Directors, Screenwriters Who Made History In TV and Film

Directors, actors and screenwriters are the some of the most visible people when it comes to names in the TV and film industry. Plenty of Black people have stepped into these roles and either paved the way or became firsts in the specific professions. In a time where America is becoming more conscious about the treatment of the Black community, their accomplishments are being amplified.
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Writer Julio Torres Sets 2 HBO Max Series, Including Emma Stone-Produced ‘Little Films’

“Saturday Night Live” writer and stand-up comic Julio Torres, who also created and stars in “Los Espookys,” has signed a two-year, first-look deal with HBO. A half-hour series, which has the working title of “Little Films,” and a production commitment, will be produced by Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary, who’ll also direct, the cabler said Thursday. The pair, who first met on a 2016 “SNL” sketch written by Torres, previously produced his A24 directorial debut through their Fruit Tree banner. “Untitled Julio Torres Project,” in which the comedian stars alongside Tilda Swinton, RZA, and Isabella Rossellini, is in post-production.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy