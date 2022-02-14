Woman Killed In Route 9 Crash On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Marlboro Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marlboro Township PD

A woman was killed in a crash along Route 9 in Marlboro Township, authorities said.

On Sun. Feb. 13 at 2:22 a.m., a 2019 Cadillac XT5 traveling southbound on Route 9, collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima at the intersection on the southbound side of Route 9 and Route 520, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The Altima then proceeded to strike a nearby telephone pole, Linskey said.

The driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m., the prosecutor said. The victim's name or other identifying information has not been released by authorities.

The male driver of the Cadillac XT5 was uninjured in the crash, she said. Neither driver had any passengers in their vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Marlboro Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443, or Marlboro Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

