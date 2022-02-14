Isabelle Huppert Unable To Receive Berlin Award In Person After Testing Positive For Covid

Isabelle Huppert , recipient of this year’s Honorary Golden Bear, is unable to attend the Berlin Film Festival in person due to testing positive for Covid, the festival has announced.

The festival’s Homage is dedicated to the French film and stage star who is also the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

The actress tested positive today in Paris so won’t be able to make the journey.

“Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time”, said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

The award ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear will take place tomorrow evening at the Berlinale Palast as planned. Huppert will tune in live from Paris to speak to the audience.

The film À propos De Joan by Laurent Larivière, in which she is playing the lead role, will be screened as a Berlinale Special Gala afterwards.

The event Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert planned with her at Berlinale Talents has been cancelled.

As we revealed yesterday, the festival has recorded more than 50 positive Covid cases on site from 2,700 tests. We also broke the news that French actress Isabelle Adjani couldn’t attend the festival’s opening movie due to being a Covid close contact.