ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Isabelle Huppert Unable To Receive Berlin Award In Person After Testing Positive For Covid

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hcl2_0eEIccTh00

Isabelle Huppert , recipient of this year’s Honorary Golden Bear, is unable to attend the Berlin Film Festival in person due to testing positive for Covid, the festival has announced.

The festival’s Homage is dedicated to the French film and stage star who is also the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

The actress tested positive today in Paris so won’t be able to make the journey.

“Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time”, said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

The award ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear will take place tomorrow evening at the Berlinale Palast as planned. Huppert will tune in live from Paris to speak to the audience.

The film À propos De Joan by Laurent Larivière, in which she is playing the lead role, will be screened as a Berlinale Special Gala afterwards.

The event Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert planned with her at Berlinale Talents has been cancelled.

As we revealed yesterday, the festival has recorded more than 50 positive Covid cases on site from 2,700 tests. We also broke the news that French actress Isabelle Adjani couldn’t attend the festival’s opening movie due to being a Covid close contact.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Isabelle Adjani, Co-Star Of Berlin Opener ‘Peter Von Kant’, Unable To Attend Premiere Due To Covid Close Contact

EXCLUSIVE: French actress Isabelle Adjani, co-star of the Berlin Film Festival’s opening film Peter Von Kant, has not traveled for the world premiere tonight due to being a close contact of someone with Covid, we understand from multiple sources. The film is being represented in Berlin by director Francois Ozon and stars Denis Menochet, Khalil Garbia and Stéfan Crépon, among others. Veteran German actress Hanna Schygulla, who has a supporting role in the film, is also not in attendance tonight, for reasons that remain unclear. The iconic German New Wave star is well known for her collaborations with legendary local filmmaker Rainer Werner...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Records More Than 50 Positive Covid Cases In First Three Days From 2,700 Tests

EXCLUSIVE: The Berlin Film Festival, which got underway on Thursday evening, has recorded more than 50 positive Covid results from its testing procedures, organizers have confirmed to us. A festival spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of the festival we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale’s test buses, available for both accredited and audience, did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests.” The festival continued: “In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times...
WORLD
Deadline

Alia Bhatt Talks Teaming With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On “Powerful” Story ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ – Berlin

Despite her young age, India-born British actress Alia Bhatt has sustained herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema for the past decade, racking up credits including Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway. Among the awards and box office successes have also been a selection of high-profile premieres at international festivals, which is not routinely a route trodden by Indian cinema. Her 2014 crime pic Highway debuted at the Berlin International Film festival, as did the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy. This year, she is back with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the feminist tale of a sex worker who rises to become a powerful underworld...
MOVIES
anothermag.com

Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert Unite in Balenciaga’s New Campaign

Kim Kardashian has gone through many style evolutions throughout the years, but presently she’s in a dedicated era of Balenciaga. The former AnOther cover star began wearing custom full looks designed by the house’s creative director Demna Gvasalia – who now goes by simply ‘Demna’ – last year, stirring the fashion internet into a frenzy with a series of divisive, surreal looks. Things reached a fever pitch upon the reveal of Kardashian’s Met Ball outfit last May, for which she wore a morphsuit-esque lycra number and a T-shirt design by Balenciaga, which was teased with an equally intense leather gimp mask look the day before. Demna was also behind the white dress and veil Kardashian wore as part of a wedding ceremony recreation at Kanye West’s – who now simply goes by ‘Ye’ – Donda tour, as well as a gloved pink catsuit for her no-holds-barred Saturday Night Live appearance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Chatrian
Person
Isabelle Huppert
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Claire Denis on Directing Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon in ‘Both Sides of the Blade’

Both Sides of the Blade, the new film from French auteur Claire Denis, wasn’t supposed to happen. After making her English-language debut with the sci-fi drama High Life (2018), starring Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Juliette Binoche and André 3000, the 75-year-old director was set to head to South America to shoot The Stars at Noon, a period drama set in 1980s Nicaragua, with Pattinson and Margaret Qualley to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterMachine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus': Film Review | Berlin 2022Charlotte Gainsbourg in 'The Passengers of the Night' ('Les Passagers de la nuit'): Film Review | Berlin 2022'Rimini': Film Review...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Film Fest Honoree Isabelle Huppert on Why “Taking Risks Is Part of the Game”

With a career as accomplished and acclaimed as that of Isabelle Huppert, it’s tempting to treat her like a sports star, the Michael Jordan/Cristiano Ronaldo/Serena Williams of cinema, and let the stats tell the story. The 68-year-old French actress with the fiery red hair and the cool onscreen demeanor has made more than 120 feature films, racking up 16 César nominations and two wins (La Cérémonie in 1995, Elle in 2016), taking two best actress trophies in Cannes (for Violette Nozière in 1978 and 2001’s The Piano Teacher) two in Venice (La Cérémonie and 1998’s Une affaire de femmes), two...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: The Red Carpet May Be Empty, But the Market Is Red-Hot

In-person, this year’s Berlin Film Festival has been subdued and often somber, with a paucity of big stars, sparsely-attended red carpets and, largely due to the festival’s strict COVID regulations, a distinct lack of glitz and glamour. Online, Berlin’s all-virtual European Film Market (EFM) is red-hot though. Sony Pictures’ huge, $60 million deal for worldwide rights to upcoming Tom Hanks comedy A Man Called Otto was the largest in EFM history — blowing past Netflix’s $55 million pre-buy for Christian Bale/Harry Melling period thriller The Pale Blue Eye last year. And it sent a clear signal that buyers are betting on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#Film Star#French#Berlinale Talents#Deadline Berlin Review
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Italian actress Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Monica Vitti has died at the age of 90. The award-winning actress has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Walter Veltroni, the former Mayor of Rome and a film critic, confirmed the news via a Twitter post. He wrote: “Roberto Russo, her companion in these years,...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

The Snubs & Surprises Of The 2022 Oscar Nominations

This morning, at the bright and early hour of 8:18am ET, black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and all-around gay icon Leslie Jordan appeared on a livestream to announce the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards. In two parts, the pair gradually crushed some dreams while fulfilling several others. There were...
MOVIES
Deadline

VMI Boards Thriller ‘Wicked Games’; Watch Debut Trailer – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Sales company VIM Worldwide has picked up global rights to Teddy Grennan’s thriller Wicked Games. Starring in the pic are Christine Spang (Succession), Conner Ann Waterman (Chicago Fire), Michael Shenefelt (Postal), Markus Silbiger (The Violent Heart). The logline is as following: when Harley (Spang) joins her new boyfriend for a long Halloween weekend at his country estate, they’re invaded by a band of masked freaks and forced to play a Wicked Game. To the intruders’ unpleasant surprise, Harley’s hard-boiled history has endowed her with a bag of tricks which give the game a surprise ending. Here’s a debut trailer for the project: Written and directed by Teddy Grennan (Ravage), the film has screened to date at genre festival including NYC Horror, Atlanta Horror and Sleepy Hollow Film Festival. More from DeadlineAlia Bhatt Talks Teaming With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On "Powerful" Story 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - BerlinRyan Kwanten & J.K. Simmons Set For Supernatural Horror 'Glorious', AMP Handles Sales -- EFMBerlin Review: Denis Cote's 'That Kind Of Summer'
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Berlin Review: ‘Against The Ice’

Heroism, obsession, sheet ice and huskies. It’s a winning combination, the stuff of stories that show men – because these were stories about men – reaching beyond themselves to survive the elements. Sometimes, even in stories, they didn’t survive because they sacrificed themselves for their comrades, finding their best selves in tough situations. Before imaginary superheroes took over, these tall tales and true of derring-do used to fill children’s annuals. Against the Ice is exactly that kind of story. In 1909, a Danish expedition led by Captain Einar Mikkelsen headed for the northwest of Greenland. Its mission was to try to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Ray Liotta Joins Demi Moore & Margaret Qualley In Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off his dual performance in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Ray Liotta is set to join Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Revenge helmer Coralie Fargeat is directing her original script for Universal Pictures and Working Title. Details about The Substance are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be Fargeat’s explosive feminist take on body horror. Liotta is best known for his portrayal of mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, along with numerous other great performances. Aside from Many Saints of Newark, his...
MOVIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Deadline

First-Time Oscar Nominees Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee On ‘The Power Of The Dog’s “Very Rare” Resonance, Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Elvis Pic & More

The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned their first Oscar nominations on Tuesday for their turns in the Jane Campion film, speaking with Deadline about its stellar reception and upcoming projects including the action epic Civil War, which the former is starring in for Alex Garland, and the Untitled Elvis Presley Project from Baz Luhrmann in which the latter shot a role. While Dunst wouldn’t disclose specifics as to the story of Civil War, she shared that the film will enter production in Atlanta in March. And while Smit-McPhee admits he only has “a small part” in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Deadline

Real-Life Couples Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem and Kirstin Dunst & Jesse Plemons Make Oscar Nom History; Beyoncé & Jay-Z Get Halfway There

In an apparent Oscar first, two real-life couples – Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – received nominations covering all four acting categories. A fifth couple came close to a similar duo-nom in two music categories, but although both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were short-listed for nominations, only Beyoncé actually received a nomination (the King Richard song “Be Alive,” which she co-wrote with DIXSON, was nominated in the Original Song category). “Guns Go Bang,” the Jay-Z/Kid Cudi song from The Harder They Fall, did not get a nomination. In the acting categories, Bardem was nominated as the leading actor...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Penelope Cruz displays big appearance transformation in latest post

Penelope Cruz's appearance has often played a part in her appeal as a performer, but she's not shied away from transforming herself for a role if need be. The actress showed off just that with her latest social media post, where she reposted a snippet from one of her latest film releases, Official Competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy