ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dan Aykroyd Joins ‘Ghostbusters’ Family In Paying Tribute To Ivan Reitman

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEcnR_0eEIcZmO00

Dan Aykroyd , who not only played the role of the brilliant Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters but was a creative force behind the blockbuster 1980s supernatural comedies, expressed his sympathies today about Ivan Reitman ’s death .

“Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me,” said Aykroyd in a statement sent to Deadline. “Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

Aykroyd joins former franchise castmate Ernie Hudson , aka Winston Zeddemore, who weighed in to pay tribute to Reitman last night; as well as Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 all-femme reboot; and that movie’s castmembers Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Aykroyd wrote the first two Ghostbusters movies with the late Harold Ramis , and served as an EP on Feig’s 2016 film as well as last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which has grossed close to $200M worldwide and has taken the Columbia Pictures franchise through four movies to over $937M global. Aykroyd also starred in the Reitman-directed 2001 DreamWorks-Sony sci-fi comedy Evolution.

Aykroyd reportedly conceived Ghostbusters initially for himself and comedy partner John Belushi before the latter’s death in 1982. He was inspired to write Ghostbusters given his fascination with the paranormal as well as the comedy spooky movies of Abbott and Costello, Bob Hope and The Bowery Boys.

Aykroyd played Ray Stantz three times — in the 1984 original, its 1989 sequel and the 2021 version of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He also played the role of Cabbie in the 2016 Feig-directed movie.

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers –

Ivan Reitman was a huge part of the media tour for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, showing up onstage at CinemaCon with Jason Reitman, as well as NYC Comic-Con, where they also previewed the comedy to fans.

Reitman directed the 1984 and 1989 Ghostbusters movies and produced all four movies in the series. Ghostbusters took comedy tentpoles to a new level in 1984 with special effects and was nominated for two Oscars: Best Visual Effects and Best Original Songs for Ray Parker Jr.’s title tune, which also won a Grammy. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is nominated for a BAFTA Award this year for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ernie Hudson (@erniehudsonofficial)

From Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mckenna Grace (@mckennagraceful)

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

Jason Reitman, who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.” The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.” Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers – Updated

UPDATED WITH LATEST, after Sunday 9:31PM post: After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as the Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, died Saturday night, leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
John Belushi
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ray Parker Jr.
Person
Ivan Reitman
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on Working with Late ‘Genius’ Director Ivan Reitman

Following the news that Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on working with the famous filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger worked alongside Reitman on various film projects, including Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. In his post, Schwarzenegger praised the late filmmaker as being a legend. “In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.”
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman – ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Has Passed Away at 75

AP just put a damper on Super Bowl Sunday with the devastating news that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. Reitman is best...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Media Deaths#Columbia Pictures#Dreamworks Sony#The Bowery Boys#Cabbie#Cinemacon
Shropshire Star

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

The former bodybuilder and actor described Reitman as a ‘mensch’ – meaning a person of honour and integrity. Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75. The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
MOVIES
Variety

lvan Reitman Once Recalled the ‘Strangeness’ of Returning to Slovak Roots

Click here to read the full article. This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn’t be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn’t completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his “Evolution” at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Kindergarten Cop Director Ivan Reitman After His Death

Ivan Reitman’s death rattled many in Hollywood, as the filmmaker had just recently celebrated Ghostbusters’ return to prominence due to Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s successful run. He died unexpectedly at age 75. After hearing the devastating news, tributes began flooding in as stars and filmmakers recount stories of working with or knowing Reitman. Among them is Kindergarten Cop star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair worked together on multiple comedies during the 1980s and 1990s, so it was only right that Schwarzenegger got the chance to reminisce and mourn the filmmaker.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman: Jason Reitman, Paul Feig, Judd Apatow & More React To Filmmaker’s Passing

Yesterday, the world found out that legendary filmmaker, Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker behind some of the most iconic comedies of all time, including “Ghostbusters,” “Stripes,” and “Kindergarten Cop” (I’ll fight you about that last one), touched millions with his work over the decades. And as you might expect, this news led to an outpouring of love of social media.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Speaks Out About What Dad Ivan Reitman Would Want Most After His Passing: ‘Nothing Would Make Him Happier’

The cinema community was faced with some sad news this past weekend, as it was reported that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at the age of 75. Since then, numerous celebrities have taken the time to pay tribute to the late moviemaking titan. His family also spoke out on his passing via a sweet statement. Now, the late director’s son, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, is speaking out about his dad. And in doing so, he revealed the one thing his father would want most right now, saying that “nothing would make him happier.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Reitman Speaks out Over Father Ivan Reitman's Passing

Jason Reitman is speaking out following the passing of his father, Ivan Reitman. On Instagram, Jason paid tribute to his father by posting a series of photos of the pair together alongside a moving caption. Ivan, a famed director for projects such as Ghostbusters, died on Saturday night at the age of 75.
CELEBRITIES
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Ghostbusters’ Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 in Montecito Home

Ivan Reitman, Hollywood producer and director of such comedic blockbusters as Ghostbusters, National Lampoon’s Animal House, Meatballs, and Kindergarten Cop, died this weekend in Montecito. He was 75. Reitman and his family moved to Montecito in the mid-1990s, buying a portion of an estate once owned by heirs of...
MONTECITO, CA
Collider

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Hollywood, Including Son Jason Reitman

Following the tragic news of world losing another film legend, Ivan Reitman, peers of the late director and producer have been sharing their memories of his iconic legacy, having passed away at the age of 75 with an illustrious career behind him. Perhaps the most tear-jerking of all memoriams came in the form of a Twitter post from the late creative’s son, Jason Reitman, who just recently teamed with his father for last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him. Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy