TVLine Items: JoJo Joins CW Drama, Rejiggered Impractical Jokers and More

All American is getting an injection of musical talent: Singer JoJo has joined the CW drama in the recurring role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sabine teams up with Layla for her next album, hoping to find a new sound. In the process, she will put her trust in the up and coming music producer.

JoJo makes her debut when Season 4 resumes on the Feb. 21.

* A supersized episode of Impractical Jokers — and the first since Joe Gatto announced he was leaving — will be simulcast across TBS, TNT and truTV on Saturday, April 2, directly following the NCAA Men’s Final Four. In the special outing, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano are joined by guest comedian Eric André ( Bad Trip ).

* Cartoon Network has renewed Teen Titans Go! for Season 8, to premiere later this year.

* The Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls will reunite to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super-Villains in Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse , a feature-length animated TV movie premiering on Cartoon Network Saturday, May 28 and then on HBO Max beginning June 28.

* truTV has greenlit 101 Places to Party Before You Die , a travel-comedy series based on the… similarly-titled… best-selling book and following real-life BFFs Adam Pally ( Happy Endings ) and Jon Gabrus as they consume and devour local life in Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

* P-Valley has promoted Morocco Omari (aka Big-L), Dominic DeVore (Duffy) and Jordan M. Cox (Derrick) to series regulars for Season 2.

* Michael Rapaport ( Atypical ) will recur during Only Murders in the Building Season 2 as Detective Kreps, who is involved in the new murder case, per Deadline .

* FX’s limited mystery series The Retreat , starring Emma Corrin and Brit Marling, has added the following actors to its cast, per Variety : Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Edoardo Ballerini, Raul Esparza, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan.

