Brighton, MI

Brighton sex offender, who dressed up as Batman, charged with failing to register with police

By Kayla Daugherty, Livingston Daily
 1 day ago
Noah Mills, who had dressed as Batman and appeared in various locations around Livingston County, is facing charges related to his status on the Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Mills, 46, is accused of failing to comply with registry requirements, such as updating his address, according to court records. He is charged with one count each of failing to register as a sex offender and sex offender - failure to comply with reporting duties.

Mills has yet to be arraigned and does not have an attorney on file. He did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Mills, of Brighton, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1995 for assaulting a child under 15, according to court records.

He is required to be on the registry for life and must verify his address four times a year.

Mills is also not allowed within 1,000 feet of a school, according to state rules.

Over the course of several months in 2021, Mills often appeared at various places and allowed children to take photos with him. The Livingston Daily featured him in a story in January.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

