ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is the Super Bowl hangover real? How past losers have fared the following season, what it means for Bengals

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Burrow didn't hide his disappointment after coming up short in his first Super Bowl. Leading for most of the second half, the Bengals allowed a late touchdown that they were unable to answer in the final moments of their 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl following Cincinnati Bengals interception

A fan ran on the field and briefly delayed action in the Super Bowl. With both teams on the field following an interception of Matthew Stafford by the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan ran nearly the length of the field before being stopped by security. The fan appeared to have a sheet or a towel and was stopped just inside the 20-yard-line.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Peyton Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Liv#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Cowboys#Bills#Patriots#Steelers#Packers#Afc North
BamaCentral

Alabama Crimson Tide has a Strong History of Players in the Super Bowl

Considering that Alabama had at least one player on every team during the 2021-22 NFL season, the odds are extremely favorable for the Crimson Tide to have its 50th former player play in a Super Bowl next year. It came just shy at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Alabama...
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Who won Super Bowl 2022? MVP, score and Bengals vs Rams recap

Super Bowl 2022 winner and result: Super Bowl LVI has concluded and Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have led the LA Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The information below may now be outdated - check out our Super Bowl highlights guide to watch the big game if you haven't already.
NFL
The Associated Press

Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl:. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Albany Herald

Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI on late Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp TD

Those major colleges that spend millions of dollars on recruiting didn’t think Cooper Kupp was good enough to receive a scholarship. Now his name is cemented in football lore. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy