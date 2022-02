E! has announced their latest series 7 Year Stitch, which stars Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry Dubrow of Botched fame. The series follows The Dubrows as they use their marital magic to help couples on the brink of divorce. With over 25 years of marriage success behind them, they’re seeking to prevent other couples from becoming another failed marriage statistic. A series hosted by Terry & Heather Dubrow is exactly the type of marriage show that could yield some genuine success.

