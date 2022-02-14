Yale Cancer Center Led Research Shows New Drug Combination Effective for Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Chad Hamilton explains pivotal data from several important clinical trials in ovarian cancer. Chad A. Hamilton, MD: You mentioned several of these pivotal trials that we’ve seen in the past few years that led to the registration FDA [Food and Drug Administration] indications for these maintenance therapies. You had mentioned earlier that we all do these cross-trial comparisons. I’m thinking specifically of PRIMA, SOLO-1, and PAOLA-1 that got us the frontline indications. The thing I do remind myself about is, as you mentioned, that the PRIMA population did seem to be a higher risk, higher volume disease initially, and that was an all-comers population. Where SOLO-1, not to be hyperbolic about it, kind of blew us all away having shown a 70% reduction in progression of disease. That’s something we haven’t seen, and I haven’t seen in my career. Then, to have PRIMA follow-up with an all-comers population, granted a little bit heavier disease burden and a little bit higher risk population, PRIMA also had fairly dramatic decreases in progression and death in those patients. Forgive me if these numbers are off, but I think it’s in the high 50s-60s range based on HRD [homologous recombination deficiency] or BRCA status. Those are pretty remarkable results, and even in the PRIMA exploratory analyses in the patients that were HRD positive, maybe not without BRCA, and also the proficient population, we saw activity of the PARP [poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase] inhibitors there. Those are things that have really stuck out in my mind and in my practice, things that I talked to our colleagues about. Regarding PAOLA-1, I agree with you. When I’ve started a patient on bevacizumab [Avastin], then I usually will stick with it, and I’m a pretty strict constructionist when it comes to guidelines and FDA approval. If I’m going to layer on a part, I layer on olaparib [Lynparza] with that, and I do think there’s a benefit there. I think a lot of it is probably driven by the by the PARP inhibitor in that circumstance just like you alluded to. I’m sort of a big picture guy. Those are the big picture sort of things that I think of when I think about these various trials that got us the first-line indications and has really had a dramatic impact on our patients. Is there anything I’ve missed or anything I’ve skipped at a sort of broad level that you think about when you think about PRIMA, PAOLA-1, or SOLO-1?

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO