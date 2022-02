First, that title is insanely long. Obviously, the title sets the snarky and fun tone of the premise, but honestly, that’s kind of the best part of The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’s pilot episode. To be clear, this is not a bad start for the 30-minute series but given the incredible depth of shows currently on the market, I wasn’t enticed to watch the next episode following my venture into this world. The first few minutes of The Woman In The House (I’m not typing the whole title) was actually intriguing and funny: the haunting song, the visions of something dark and disturbing, the waste of chicken casserole! The open gives a great insight into Anna’s mind and what could be expected over the course of the full season. The gag of Anna randomly speaking in a British voice was fun too, showcasing Kristen Bell’s charm and wit.

