ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 2022's Halftime Show Was Nothing Short of Iconic

By Morgan Smith
Highsnobiety
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you liked it or not, Super Bowl LVI's halftime show was very much legendary. Pepsi and Jay-Z's Roc Nation curated an immediately iconic halftime performance, where five heavy-weight musicians — 43 Grammys between them! — took the stage for Inglewood's liveliest performance in years. This year's...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Did Prince Harry attend the Super Bowl with Meghan Markle?

It seems royalty was in attendance at Super Bowl LVI! The official NFL UK Twitter account tweeted a photo on Sunday of Prince Harry at the big game. According to the NFL UK, the woman seated next to the Duke of Sussex, 37, is not the Prince’s wife Meghan Markle, but instead his first cousin Princess Eugenie.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Eminem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Tupac Shakur
Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
NFL
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Police Brutality#American Football#Roc Nation#Eli Apple#Tupac#Communications
Essence

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Pepsi
The Spun

Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Grammy Award nominated country music star Mickey Guyton performed a terrific rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, before she had the opportunity to sing, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast. When she approached the mic, a graphic displaying the name “Jhene Aiko” was shown on the screen.
NFL
thesource.com

Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter Pose For Pictures During NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship game was full of stars both on and off the field, but the must-see interaction was Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter. The soon-to-be mother was in a private area of SoFi Stadium and was seen posing next to Blue Ivy while JAY-Z captured the moment. Yesterday, Rihanna...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy