Facebook illegally scanned people’s faces and fingerprints without their consent, the Texas Attorney General has alleged in a new lawsuit. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday a state district court claiming Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people upload to its services, including Facebook and Instagram. “Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s...

INTERNET ・ 22 HOURS AGO