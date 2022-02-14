Aurora Teams Up With U.S. Xpress On Robot Truck Strategy

Electric pick-up truck startup Rivian stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) has stabilized a bit after seeing a big sell-off since its November IPO. The stock has gained almost 20% over the last two weeks (about 10 trading days) although it still remains down by about 16% from its IPO price. So what are some of the recent developments that have been driving Rivian stock? Firstly, EV stocks, in general, have recovered a bit from their early January sell-off, after bellwether Tesla reported a solid set of Q4 2021 results with its revenues surging and margins improving. Secondly, in late January, Bloomberg reported that Rivian was scaling up the production of its first electric vehicle, the R1T pickup, to close to 200 units a week. Although this is still a small number, it marks an improvement from the 50 units a week the company was apparently producing toward the end of December, indicating that Rivian may be getting a grip over early production issues. Separately, Ford, a major Rivian shareholder, says it doesn’t intend to sell its Rivian stake when the lockup period ends this May and this may also be helping the stock.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO