ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Aurora Teams Up With U.S. Xpress On Robot Truck Strategy

By Alan Ohnsman
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Aurora, an autonomous tech developer that intends to offer a commercial driverless semi-truck service starting in 2023, is teaming up with freight carrier U.S. Xpress to study the best ways to find commercial applications for the technology as shippers contend with a driver shortage and supply-chain snags. As part...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

What’s Happening With Rivian Stock?

Electric pick-up truck startup Rivian stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) has stabilized a bit after seeing a big sell-off since its November IPO. The stock has gained almost 20% over the last two weeks (about 10 trading days) although it still remains down by about 16% from its IPO price. So what are some of the recent developments that have been driving Rivian stock? Firstly, EV stocks, in general, have recovered a bit from their early January sell-off, after bellwether Tesla reported a solid set of Q4 2021 results with its revenues surging and margins improving. Secondly, in late January, Bloomberg reported that Rivian was scaling up the production of its first electric vehicle, the R1T pickup, to close to 200 units a week. Although this is still a small number, it marks an improvement from the 50 units a week the company was apparently producing toward the end of December, indicating that Rivian may be getting a grip over early production issues. Separately, Ford, a major Rivian shareholder, says it doesn’t intend to sell its Rivian stake when the lockup period ends this May and this may also be helping the stock.
ECONOMY
Axios

BlackRock, Daimler team up on electric truck charging

BlackRock, Daimler's U.S. division and power giant NextEra Energy are planning a joint venture to develop and deploy charging infrastructure for electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks. Why it matters: Wider charging availability will be needed for electric and hydrogen-fueled trucking to become a real thing commercially, even as Daimler...
INDUSTRY
Black Enterprise

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Trucking Company#Truck Drivers#Trucking Companies#Trucks#Vehicles#Aurora Teams#Variant#U S Xpress#Api#Aurora Horizon#Canadian
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
smartcitiesdive.com

Uber, Lyft talk city trends, micromobility, future of AVs on 2021 earnings calls

Uber and Lyft both reported strong revenue growth in 2021, but they differ in ridership recovery from pandemic lows. While battling it out for the core ride-sharing market, they are pursuing different strategies for delivery and self-driving vehicles. Food and other delivery bookings for Uber in the fourth quarter grew...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

The power of building community in trucking – Taking the Hire Road

Communication builds relationships, and relationships are key to any industry’s success. Jeremy Reymer meets with Lori Furnell, president of Truck Drivers USA, to discuss the power of building community in the trucking industry. Furnell has held a range of positions in the freight industry. She has seen what it...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) CEO Eric Fuller On Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Eric Fuller - President and Chief Executive Officer. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Shortages may push warehouse projects to 2024, JLL executive says

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How many warehouses do we need?. DETAILS: With warehousing capacity at all-time lows, brokers and developers will be challenged to find space anywhere in the U.S. SPEAKER: Kris Bjorsen, executive managing director...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Trulieve, Harborside ink separate cannabis acquisitions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and Harborside Inc. on Tuesday inked separate acquisitions. In the larger of the two, Trulieve said it would pay about $13.75 million in cash plus undisclosed milestone payments for an operational 64,000 square foot cultivation facility in Phoenix. The deal marks Trulieve's fifth cultivation location in Arizona, along with its 17 dispensaries in the state. Meanwhile, Harborside said it would pay about $1.3 million for a 50.1% interest in FGW Haight Inc., which has a conditional use approval necessary to operate a cannabis dispensary and related businesses in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. Shares of Trulieve are up 0.7% in 2022 and Harborside shares have risen 68.6% this year. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has fallen 5.2% in 2022.
BUSINESS
PLANetizen

Uber and Lyft: A Tale of Two Companies

Despite small differences in their operations and business models, Uber and Lyft have essentially operated as interchangeable services for most customers for years. Now, writes Andrew J. Hawkins, the two transportation network companies (TNCs) are starting to differentiate themselves by centering their operations on each company's specific strengths, as evidenced by earnings reports issued last week by both TNCs.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Knightscope Partners With Global Security And Facility Services Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has announced a strategic partnership with Allied Universal(R), a leading global security and facility services company with revenues of approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide. Under the partnership, Knightscope will provide Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) to Allied Universal’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nigerian B2B Payments Startup Duplo Raises $1.3M

Duplo, a Nigeria B2B payment digitization startup, has raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding, and announced it will take part in accelerator Y Combinator’s winter batch, according to published reports. Founded last year by Tunde Akinnuwa and Yele Oyekola, Duplo lets B2B companies automate their payment flows, generate or...
RETAIL
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
102K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy