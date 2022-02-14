ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REI Co-op Merino Wool Expedition Hiking Socks review

By Will Briskin
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to hiking, few brands have distinguished themselves to the extent that REI has. Whether you’re a fan of their retailer spaces or their in-house brand, you can always rely on REI to deliver high quality gear at fair prices. If you’re looking for a pair of lightweight socks...

Norwalk Hour

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Lightweight hiking socks review

If you’re a fan of outdoor activities, especially hiking, there’s a good chance that you’ve found yourself in a situation where you wished you had better, or more, socks. Even if you’re strictly a day-hiker, a good pair of socks can keep your feet dry, warm, comfortable and prevent things like blisters. When it comes to hiking socks, Darn Tough has earned a sterling reputation. Darn Tough makes hiking socks for all seasons as well as a selection of highly versatile hiking socks. I tested the Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Lightweight hiking socks in the streets of New York City, on the hiking trails of Vermont as well as on the ski slopes. Keep reading this in-depth review to learn more about the Light Hiker socks and determine if they are right for you.
BURLINGTON, VT
Travel + Leisure

These Under-$20 Merino Wool Socks Are Made for Skiing, Hiking, and Outdoor Winter Activities

Whether you're preparing to hit the slopes or just happen to live in a cold climate, the right gear makes all the difference — especially when it comes to socks. There are plenty of insulated, heat-trapping socks available on Amazon, but there's one particular pair that thousands of shoppers rave about. And right now, you can save 10 percent on them when you apply an on-page coupon before checking out.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

The 7 best socks for hiking

Your feet can make or break your hiking experience. If you’ve got blisters the size of mountains, you’ll likely not be climbing more than molehills. We invest so much time into choosing the right hiking boots and breaking them in that socks often feel incidental. We’re here to tell you that choosing the right socks is just as important! They’re the essential, supportive underwear for the feet. There is also an abundance of choice, so here’s what you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
Homer News

My Happy Feet Socks Review: The Original Foot Alignment Socks?

Chronic foot pain hinders mobility and impacts broadly one’s overall health and lifestyle. Problems such as overlapping toes, hammertoes, and bunions are some of the many foot problems that many people face. Fortunately, it’s now possible to relieve foot pain using the Original Foot Alignment Socks. According to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rei Co Op
utahoutside.com

Wūru Wool Tech Baselayers Review

Merino wool is the end-all, be-all for cold weather baselayers. Well, that’s my opinion and probably the opinion of most winter sports enthusiasts. After wearing Merino for over a decade now, I didn’t think this natural fabric could be improved upon. Then I was introduced to Wūru Wool. They’re a company based right here in Salt Lake City, and I’ve got to say, they make what is now my favorite baselayers for skiing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
