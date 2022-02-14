ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

'This is what we do': What Fort Bragg paratroopers say about latest deployment to Europe

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago

For Fort Bragg paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division, Valentine’s Day was spent curled up on the hard floor or on wooden benches in the passenger shed at Green Ramp awaiting deployment to Europe.

The paratroopers are among nearly 5,000 infantry brigade soldiers who the Department of Defense is sending to Poland amid a growing Russian presence near the Ukraine border.

It’s not the first deployment for Staff Sgt. William Shealey, of Charleston.

Shealey has been in the Army for seven years and previously deployed to Afghanistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDBCs_0eEIZDdb00

He said he’s advised younger soldiers to make sure their “home life is taken care of,” in preparation for the deployment.

“We weren’t sure when we were coming out here when it was going to happen, and it ended up being not a very long notice. So, I’m telling people to get their stuff squared away,” Shealey said.

Personally, he arranged for his mom to pick up his dog he’s had for two years — Bruno.

Even though there are lots of unknowns about the current deployment, Shealey said he thinks paratroopers are trained to adapt.

For Cpl. Courtney Smith, of Colorado, this will be her first deployment.

She said she’s been aware of the high alert but just found out yesterday that she would be deploying.

Smith has been in the Army for about two years, but previously worked as an overseas contractor.

"I kind of understand a little bit as far as like being away from home and away from my family,” she said. “But in regard to the military, this is the first time not having my phone to be able to talk to my family right away, which is a little different.”

Smith, who is a medic, said there’s a family legacy of being in the military and that her twin sister is a captain at Fort Hood. Her great-grandfather served during World War II and jumped into Normandy as a paratrooper.

"No one in my family has been able to get airborne since … We’re not going to the same place, but it'd be kind of cool, if we can get a jump, to be able to say I jumped into Europe same as him,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBU3w_0eEIZDdb00

The 82nd has not jumped into combat since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a Feb. 1 news conference that he did not expect the 82nd to make a jump for their current mission.

“I'm not going to talk about their travel there and how they're going to arrive,” Kirby said. “I don't anticipate it will be a tactical operation in that regard.”

This is also the first deployment for Spc. Justin Duvall, of Bel Air, Maryland, who found out two days ago that he’d be going to Europe.

Duvall said he comes from a military family where deployments are common but that this was his "first time being on this side."

He said being infantry and airborne is something that he’s always wanted to do, which is why he is ready for the deployment.

“We’re paratroopers,” he said. “This is what we do.”

Department of Defense officials have said the mission is support NATO allies to deter and defend against any Russian aggression.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to NATO ally counterparts from Poland, Germany, Canada, France and Romania on Friday to "reassure" them of America’s commitment to NATO, according to a news release.

“The Secretary made clear that the United States continues to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” a news release said. “He also reiterated that we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYcAi_0eEIZDdb00

During a news conference Wednesday, Kirby would not rule out if Fort Bragg paratroopers will assist with evacuating Americans from Ukraine.

He said there are “no active efforts in play to militarily evacuate American citizens” from Ukraine, as the State Department and president have urged Americans to leave.

Kirby said there are enough opportunities for Americans to leave, as it is “not a war zone.”

“When the Secretary decided to send leading elements of the 82nd Airborne, which we talked about very publicly, we said from the very get-go that one of the reasons why we chose that unit is their multi mission, and they're on a high alert readiness posture as it is,” Kirby said.

Earlier this month about 1,700 Fort Bragg paratroopers deployed to Poland and a few hundred soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps deployed to Germany to set up a joint task force headquarters.

On Friday, senior defense officials announced that 3,000 more paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be deploying.

About 8,500 service members were placed on heightened alert in late January.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

