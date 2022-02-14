ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Wants to Know Why the Olympics Banned Her For Drug Use & Not Kamila Valieva

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJRKE_0eEIZ6Xl00
Sha'Carri Richardson AP Photo/Ashley Landis.

Figure skating always seems to drum up controversy during the Winter Olympics and this year is no different. The news that Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva would be allowed to compete in the women’s competition beginning on Tuesday, after testing positive for a banned substance, isn’t sitting well with everyone, particularly American track and field athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

Right after the Olympic Trials last June, Richardson was suspended for one month by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for marijuana. As a result, she missed the Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old 100-meters star is speaking out because she feels that the two situations were handled very differently. “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted on Feb. 14. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Richardson lost her biological mother just days before the race and the use of cannabis, which is legal in Oregon where the Olympic Trials were held, was a coping mechanism for her. “I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she shared her emotions and grief about her loss to TODAY. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.” It should also be noted that marijuana is not considered a performance-enhancing drug.

Valieva tested positive in late December for Trimetazidine, “a drug used to treat angina and other heart-related conditions,” according to NBC Olympics. “If you’re in a highly exertional sport, where you’re using a lot of energy and you’re putting your heart under significant stress, it certainly could help your heart function better theoretically,” said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicology physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, told the outlet. It was The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that ruled that the 15-year-old can compete and leaned on the fact that she is considered a minor and has tested clean so far in Beijing.

While things look completely unfair already when you compare the Richardson and Valieva situation, the Winter Olympics scandal is far from over. The International Olympic Committee has already handed down a ruling that will affect the upcoming competition after being disappointed by the CAS verdict. “Should Ms. Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the women’s singles skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games,” they said in a statement, via Vox. That means that the legal system will have to play out before any medal is awarded, especially to Valieva, who is favored to win gold.

Before you go, click here to see Team USA Olympians over the years.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry Revealed Why Meghan Markle & Their Kids Haven't Joined Him on His Trips Back to the UK

The number of trips Prince Harry has taken back to the United Kingdom have been fairly staggered and relatively limited. The Duke of Sussex has attended a few meaningful events with his family, including the statue unveiling dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, and the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip. Each journey Harry’s taken back to the U.K. has been done solo, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, back in California — and now we know why. Prince Harry has petitioned the British government for the ability to hire his...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Character Who Could Really Separate Deacon from Brooke for Good is Someone We Least Suspected — Until He Got On Their ‘Bad Side’!

These two may be done before they ever get (re)started!. The fallout over Brooke’s drunken kiss with Deacon has been rippling through The Bold and the Beautiful, and we have a feeling it’s going to be upending a number of lives! (Though seriously, Ridge, try to keep up.) But what if, instead of it being the news that ends Brooke and Ridge’s relationship, it ends Brooke and Deacon’s? And what if the person to bring about this end is Hope?
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
WDBO

Olympics Live: US committee disappointed in Valieva decision

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it's disappointed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal despite failing a pre-Olympics drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Russian Olympic Committee#American#Instagram#Trimetazidine
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kamila Valieva holds back tears after first skate since doping controversy at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva fought back the tears after her first skate since the doping controversy that has engulfed the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The ROC skater was awarded a massive score of 82.16 by the judges before an outpouring of emotion while hunching over her knees.The 15-year-old takes a huge lead at the top of the standings and is on course for gold, but that medal may never be awarded after her positive test for a banned substance was revealed last week.It was not perfect, unsurprisingly given the circumstances, with a slight fall on the triple axel. But she survived the rest...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva to learn Cas decision over ban appeal

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva will find out on Monday if she can compete again at this Winter Olympics when the outcome of a legal hearing over the 15-year-old figure skater's failed drugs test is revealed.
SPORTS
SheKnows

SheKnows

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy