Chevy Chase addresses rumors about his on-set reputation: ‘I just don’t care’

Chevy Chase has made a career of making people laugh, often via affable, if clumsy, every-man characters, most famously in National Lampoon’s “Vacation” films.

But over the years, rumors have persisted that he can be hard to work with on set.

During an interview segment on “ CBS Sunday Morning ,” correspondent Jim Axelrod asked Chase about those rumors, specifically tied to beloved NBC sitcom “Community.” The classroom comedy became a cult favorite over six seasons, with Chase appearing in the first four.

"When you read that stuff -- ‘Chevy's been a jerk' -- are those unfounded cheap shots?" Axelrod asked.

"I guess you'd have to ask them. I don't give a crap!" he laughed.

After a few years unseen on the comedy scene, Chase’s stint on “Community” worked as a comeback vehicle for the “Caddyshack” star. But it also awoke those old rumors.

In a 2018 New Yorker article, "Community" creator Dan Harmon and star Donald Glover both alleged that Chase made “racist” comments during production.

Harmon declared, "Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off. I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage.”

Glover took a forgiving attitude towards the situation. “I just saw Chevy as fighting time – a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere – he’s almost too human.”

Chase simply replied to the New Yorker, “I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

Hard feelings may remain, as Yahoo Entertainment recalled that Chase did not join the “Community” cast for a reunion table read for charity in 2020. When he was further pressed on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Chase did not ooze a water under the bridge vibe.

"I am who I am," said the "Fletch" star. "And I like where, who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care."

It’s worth remembering – and, in fact, Chase referenced it in that answer – that a large focus of Chase’s original comedy style was a very irreverent sarcasm that fueled much of the most crucial comedy of the mid-70s era of Chase's ascension on the first days of “Saturday Night Live.”

The sturdiness of the actor's irreverence showed even when asked about his recent health troubles; a year ago he suffered a near-fatal heart failure and was hospitalized for nearly five weeks.

"Oh, we removed it. Didn't need it. It's much better now," Chase replied with a straight face.

There may be reasons beyond comedic style preferance in Chase’s personality. When asked about his stern father, serious details emerged.

"Yeah, he hit,” Chase stated. “I was afraid all the time growing up. And I still have a lot of that fear in me. So in a sense it did shape my path, yeah. It sort of made me want to take those people out. Bullies – I hated bullies."

"I think if you speak to many comedians they'll say, 'The pain, the fear," he continued. "It comes from their childhood somewhere, you know?"

When asked about his feelings about the famous show he helped put on the map, "Saturday Night Live," Chase simply joked, “It stinks. No, I'm not serious."

