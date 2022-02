Accuray (ARAY) Announces Largest Hospital in Queensland, Australia Acquires Multiple Radixact Systems

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO