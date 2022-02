Elden Ring releases in just two short weeks, with plenty of fans of the From Software games being over joyous regarding the team’s next debut title. There’s a lot of promise compared to some of the other titles they’ve made, including a full open world and plenty of its mechanics while still maintaining that classic combat style that games like Dark Souls are known for. Before you can even think about dropping into the world and playing though, you PC players out there need to know if you can run the game. Well you’re in luck because the team just put out the minimum PC system requirements for Elden Ring! You can find details on that below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO