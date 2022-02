News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today the appointment of Mr. Igal Rotem to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Rotem will replace Dr. Eli David, who resigned from the Board, but will continue to serve as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, leading the Company’s Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning and Machine Learning technologies.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO