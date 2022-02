News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that it remains on track to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis. Metacrine has received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with its Phase 2 trial evaluating MET642 in subjects with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and expects to begin the study in the first half of 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO