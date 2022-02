Happy Tuesday! An A+ kind of day on the way today, with sunshine & warmth!. Temperatures today are starting in the upper 20s and low 30s across much of the Valley, which means we may have some frost. This is all dependent on the wind. Areas with a little more of a breeze are less likely to see frost than those that have remained calm this morning. Skies are clear and should stay that way the rest of the day today. Sunshine and a south wind will help us climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy at times, gusting at 10 to 25 mph. Enjoy today because the rest of the week will become a little more chaotic.

