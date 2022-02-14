Asana Has A Huge Runway Ahead

I think the company has done quite well over the past six months. Both revenue and net income are materially higher than during the same period pre-pandemic. If it's not obvious to you by now, dear readers, I much prefer to highlight my "winners" over my "losers." I've got a very fragile ego, and it causes me pain to admit that I have, on occasion, made mistakes. I hope you were sitting down when I hit you with that reality, and I hope the shock of this revelation won't drive you into an existential crisis. The thing is, though, we learn more from our mistakes than we do from our successes, so I want to revisit one of my stinkers today. In the three years, four months since I wrote my bullish article on FONAR Corp. (FONR), the shares have returned a negative 28% against a 59% for the S&P 500. I want to try to understand whether it's a good time to add shares or take my lumps and sell. I'll make this determination by looking at the recent financial performance here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

