Asana Has A Huge Runway Ahead

By Obvious Investing
 1 day ago
Asana showed signs to grow its enterprise customers, which is a big deal to its long-term success. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is a tech company that develops work management platforms to help individuals, team leads, and executives better organize their work. As future work becomes more complicated and interdisciplinary, Asana's tools will...

Zegna: Solid Numbers Ahead Of Planned IPO

Solid preliminary results ahead of IPO. Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) develops, manufactures, distributes luxury menswear and accessories for men as well as womenswear products under the Thom Browne brand. Unlike other Italian companies with over a billion in top-line revenues such as Armani, Otb, Max Mara group among others, Ermenegildo Zegna was born as a textile company and has evolved into a textile-clothing group with an almost exclusive specialization in the men's sector. In this process, it resembles Loro Piana (part of LVMH Group), but it remains a unique proposition, having strengthened the industrial part with acquisitions of Italian excellence.
'Don't be Google': The rise of privacy focused startups

Google once used the slogan "don't be evil" to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy startups are rallying to the mantra "don't be Google". They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits. "Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," says Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019. "But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."
Asana adds the ability to integrate apps into workflows

Team management software provider Asana on Tuesday announced that it's making it easier to integrate key third-party productivity tools with Workflow Builder, a tool that helps users automate team processes. With the introduction of App Components, Asana will directly integrate Miro and Jotform into the Asana UI, and coming soon,...
Asana launches Asana Flow to power intelligent work prioritization

Work management platform Asana today launched Asana Flow, a suite of offerings organizations can use to build, run, and improve their workflows. Asana Flow includes a redesigned intelligent Home interface to boost productivity, enhancements to Workflow Builder that allow users to build start-to-finish workflows across Asana’s Work Graph data model, an expanded developer toolkit featuring new integrations with Miro, Jotform, and Google Drive, and improved reporting processes.
Dustin Moskovitz
Why Asana Shares Are Rising Today

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is trading higher Monday after the company's CEO disclosed the purchase of 1.25 million shares of Asana stock. Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Asana, has been buying up shares of his own software company over the last several months. The most recent purchase follows a buying spree in which the CEO accumulated more than $1 billion of Asana stock.
Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

It may take a hot minute or two before investors consolidate their emotional hangover from Meta's awful earnings day and begin to buy the dip in the tech giant's valuations. "I think there is some dark days ahead for Facebook. You can change your name every month if you want. Their strategy is ultimately social media and digital advertising," said Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives on Yahoo Finance Live.
Follow the Money: These Brands Are Ready to Break Out

From Naadam and Mack Weldon to Andie Swim and Oros, The Lead’s Foremost 50 list names promising high-growth DTC fashion and retail brands. This content is for Limited, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeaf Logistics Wants to be the Air Traffic Control for Ground TransportationShuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVPSuccess Story: Darn Tough Vermont Accelerates DTC Channel Via Kibo Personalization
Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Oracle this week announced that Bharti Airtel has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes. With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform...
Palantir Stock: Buy Ahead Of Upcoming Earnings

As I've covered in previous articles, I'm bullish on Palantir (PLTR) over the long term as I see the company very well positioned to grow strongly over the next few years, driven by its unique software that is expected to enjoy strong customer demand as the need to interpret and analyze big datasets is only expected to rise in the future.
InMode: Reiterate Hold Rating After FY21 Results

Arenberg Capital reiterates hold rating taking into account detailed FY21 data. On February 10, 2022, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its detailed financial results for FY21, including an earnings call with the management. Already on January 12, 2022, the company published preliminary results. Arenberg Capital looked into the additional information. We have updated our DCF model and continue to rate the InMode stock as a hold (following our initiation analysis on February 07, 2022).
If Lenovo Meets The Expectations, The Company Remains A Top Pick

Lenovo Group designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics, software, business solutions, and other services. Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) is seeing double-digit sales growth in the target markets of tablets and accessories. Management is also expecting significant profitability from new sophisticated IT services and is investing a lot more in the R&D. Even with the management of Lenovo disclosing potential chip shortage for the year 2022, the stock remains significantly undervalued. Under my best-case scenario, in my view, future free cash implies a valuation of $38 and $51. Yes, I am a buyer at the current market price.
Perimeter Solutions: An Overlooked SPAC

Perimeter Solutions has 100% market share in the flammable retardant industry. A big shoutout to Nick Palmer for discovering Perimeter Solutions and sharing the thesis with me. Without him, this investment report would not be possible. Investment Thesis/Business Overview. Perimeter Solutions (PRM) has a monopoly in the United States for...
Inside Volatility Trading: Mercury And Market Retrograde

The price of government bonds, particularly those with shorter maturities have declined considerably over the past seven months. Astrology tries to glean useful information by studying celestial objects. While I do not put much stock in the pseudoscience, according to astrology, there are three or four periods during a calendar year when Mercury is in retrograde. During "retrograde" periods, the planet Mercury appears to move backwards. Astrological subscribers believe that communication and technology can be impaired when Mercury is in retrograde.
Revisiting My FONAR Corp. Mistake

I think the company has done quite well over the past six months. Both revenue and net income are materially higher than during the same period pre-pandemic. If it's not obvious to you by now, dear readers, I much prefer to highlight my "winners" over my "losers." I've got a very fragile ego, and it causes me pain to admit that I have, on occasion, made mistakes. I hope you were sitting down when I hit you with that reality, and I hope the shock of this revelation won't drive you into an existential crisis. The thing is, though, we learn more from our mistakes than we do from our successes, so I want to revisit one of my stinkers today. In the three years, four months since I wrote my bullish article on FONAR Corp. (FONR), the shares have returned a negative 28% against a 59% for the S&P 500. I want to try to understand whether it's a good time to add shares or take my lumps and sell. I'll make this determination by looking at the recent financial performance here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.
Intel Vs. GE, Who's The Winner In 2025?

Note: Subscribers to my 'Turnaround Stock Advisory' service received this article on January 11, 2022. General Electric (GE) and Intel (INTC) are two of the more popular stocks on Seeking Alpha with more than one million followers combined. Both are engineering-based companies manufacturing different, but highly technical products. Intel, of...
STOCKS
