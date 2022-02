(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be holding a public safety roundtable discussion Tuesday to address surging crime rates. The roundtable discussion will include city leaders and first responders and comes one day after Governor Walz met with community leaders in North Minneapolis following the deadly shooting Wednesday, February 9th, of 15-year-old star athlete Deshaun Hill Junior. Hill was believed to be waiting for a bus near Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road North when he was shot. He died the next day.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO