UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades IAMGOLD (iag) to Outperform

The shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) have received a $100 price target from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone increased the price target on Apollo Global Management to $100 from $95 while maintaining an "Outperform" rating on the shares.
Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company's quarterly dividend.
The shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) have received a $22 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Youssef Squali is maintaining a "Buy" rating on the shares.
The stock price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to IAMGOLD and Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (RCF VII), a fund managed by RCF Management L.L.C. (RCFM and together with RCF VII, known as RCF) today announced a collaboration agreement.
