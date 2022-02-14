UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades IAMGOLD (iag) to Outperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

