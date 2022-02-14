iBio GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $0.17M misses by $0.08M

Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $2.31B (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: "In 2022, as we outlined at our Investor Day, we expect to grow earnings further, expand adjusted EBITDA margins and deliver improved free cash flow and cost optimization. This year in the second quarter we will complete our Geismar Louisiana, MDI splitter project which will expand our differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas, and we will continue to progress our previously announced investments targeting electric vehicle batteries, semi-conductors, and polyurethane catalysts.Our Board of Directors is fully aligned to our strategic intent and brings the relevant skills and experiences to help us achieve our targets. We expect 2022 to be another strong year for Huntsman and I look forward to updating you as the year progresses."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO