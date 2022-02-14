The Most Stylish Home Decor Items From Target — All Under $100

All you need is a place to sleep and a small kitchen and bathroom, and this tiny house has everything and more. I know my family and I would NEVER be able to live in a tiny house, even when the girls move out I don't think I could live in something so small. I need my space, and my husband needs his man cave (more like a man garage). But tiny houses are becoming more and more popular with young adults who may have just graduated and are looking to be on their own, or a couple downsizing when their kids move out.

4 DAYS AGO