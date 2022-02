UNITED STATES—Accountability is something that so many of us fail to properly acknowledge or admit that we have problems with. Why? It mean we have to admit that we made a mistake we caused a problem and we need to fix it. I learning as I get older that the notion of being accountable is something that I can no longer do people. I have to be held completely accountable for my actions and behavior. Why? Its growth people! When you own a mistake, you learn from the mistake, you grow from the mistake and you behave in a manner that is adult-like.

11 DAYS AGO