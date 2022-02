News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform, today announced that it has received approximately $1.3 million of orders for its Custom Engineered Systems (CES) and have set installation dates for these systems. Two of the orders are from a Fortune 500 pharmaceuticals company and the other is from a leading research facility focused on immunology and infectious disease.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO