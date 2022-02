Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Ed Gray as a board member of both the company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7. "Ed has had a successful business career, and is well versed in many aspects of finance, especially the health-care space. We are excited and grateful to have a person of Ed's caliber and reputation join our Board," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO