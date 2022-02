MoviePass, the cinema subscription service that helped establish the concept in the United States, is making a comeback in 2022. The company was acquired from bankruptcy by its co-founder and former CEO Stacy Spikes, who first launched MoviePass in 2011. Spikes’ first stint at the helm of the company came to an end months after MoviePass was acquired by tech firm Helios & Matheson in 2016. Under Helios & Matheson, MoviePass slashed the price of its universal cinema subscription plan—which allowed users to view films in nearly any cinema in the United States—to $9.99 per month. The aggressive pricing strategy found traction with audiences, reaching 3 million subscribers at its peak in June 2018. The low monthly price proved to be untenable, however, leading to the company’s demise in the fall of 2019.

