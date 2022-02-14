SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled.

These groups receive the funds to help boost their income.

The program is run by the Social Security Administration.

SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.

The U.S. Treasury funds the program while the SSA runs it.

Benefit differences explained

Eligibility for SSI benefits

In order to be eligible for SSI benefits, you need to belong to one or more of the following populations

65 and older

blind

disabled

U.S. citizens and legal aliens will qualify if they’re in one of these groups.

You may not be out of the country for 30 straight days, or one month.

Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

Recipients cannot be confined to prisons or hospitals that are run by the government.

Your income and resources must be limited.

You must agree to furnish any financial records requested by the SSA.

For more information on applying call 1-800-772-1213.

How much income can I have and still collect SSI?

Applying for SSI benefits

If eligible, you can apply online or over the phone.

Help is available for those who need it.

If you believe you qualify, apply as soon as possible so you do not miss out on payments.

The SSA won’t give back payments even if you qualified before applying.