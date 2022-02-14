ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trey Lance and the 49ers face one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL released the 2022 regular season opponents for all 32 teams on Monday, a potenttial palate cleanser for San Francisco 49ers fans after their squad lost in the NFC title game. But if Niners fans were hoping for a reprieve from the difficulties of last season, they aren't...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Dolphins#American Football#Nfc#Niners
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reveals Who She Dated In College

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are college sweethearts, both attending the University of Georgia. The college relationship wasn’t always a smooth one, though. Kelly Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, told Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast this week that she and Matthew had...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown for Rams in Super Bowl 56

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are not in the Super Bowl 56, but they are making rounds on social media thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ scored the first touchdown of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and all eyes quickly turned on Mayfield and his relationship with the wide receiver during their time together with the Browns. To recall, Beckham’s frustration with the team and his lack of touches with Mayfield as the quarterback led to his midseason exit from Cleveland, eventually signing with the Rams after clearing waivers.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy