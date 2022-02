Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland (back) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Garland has been sidelined for four of his last six contests due to back soreness, but it's a positive sign to see the All-Star guard able to fully participate in practice and assures fantasy owners that he'll likely be available for back-to-back games for the first time since he started dealing with the back issue. He's scored 27 points in both games he's played in since the injury, but he also committed six turnovers in each of those contests.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO