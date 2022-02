“Sing Street” will stage a run at the Huntington in Boston this August, as the musical looks to return to Broadway. The new musical, which is based on the 2016 film, was scheduled to play Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in spring 2020, but was unable to begin performances due to the theatrical shutdown. “Sing Street” will now play a run at the Huntington from Aug. 26 to Oct. 2, as a “next step for the show’s journey back to Broadway,” according to the production.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO