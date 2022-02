YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — More county officials in Northern California are announcing plans to move away from mask mandates once the state's latest order ends. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, California's indoor masking requirement will end for vaccinated people, but masks still are the rule for schoolchildren. Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO