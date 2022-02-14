ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusker FC coach Matano explains how he masterminded win over Ulinzi Stars

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers have collected 13 points in the last five matches in the Kenyan top-tier. Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has admitted he was forced to make changes against Ulinzi Stars after the half-time break to ensure his team collected maximum points on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in the Football Kenya...

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Ruben Amorim: Sporting Lisbon boss making huge impact and drawing comparisons to Jose Mourinho

Sporting Lisbon fans jokingly refer to it as "the best moment of the week". That is not when their team take to the pitch, but instead when manager Ruben Amorim speaks. Given how successful the Portuguese giants have been lately, it just highlights how much Amorim is revered by the green half of Lisbon. The club's supporters have even started a social media account where they count down the days to his news conferences.
Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
Onovo: Randers FC loan out Nigerian star to former club Ujpest FC

The 26-year-old Super Eagle invitee has switched clubs yet again in Europe leaving the Horses for a loan move in Hungary. Danish side Randers FC have confirmed loaning out midfielder Vincent Onovo to his former club Ujpest FC for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old Nigerian player joined the...
Kabir Ali: Yorkshire name ex-England bowler as assistant coach

Former England and Worcestershire fast bowler Kabir Ali has joined Yorkshire as an assistant coach. Kabir, 41, who most recently worked as a bowling coach at Warwickshire, will be one of two assistants for the White Rose county along with Alastair Maiden. He will work with Yorkshire's new head coach...
MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
Baxter defends Kaizer Chiefs strikers: They can be the best in the country

The Amakhosi tactician was speaking after his side showed a lack of firepower up front in a 0-0 draw with Cape Town City on Tuesday evening. Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes that Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Keagan Dolly could potentially be the best striking combo in the PSL.
