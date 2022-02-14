ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Have 'Incredible Harmony' in the Team at the Moment

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VKUJ_0eEIUVkI00

As Manchester City prepare to face Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16, the team enter the contest brimming with confidence.

Sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, remaining unbeaten in 14 games, the Blues are coming off the back of a resounding 4-0 win against Norwich City.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the current edition of the tournament was his side’s best chance of winning Europe’s elite competition.

We lost in Leipzig. We are on a good run. In Leipzig, we were not mentally ready but the rest, we were there. We perform for ourselves. We want to behave every game, every three days. It won’t be an exception tomorrow,” he expressed.

The Catalan boss was also asked about being classed as a failure if his side were not to win the Champions League at the end of the season.

I’ve been in this business as a manager, you get criticized if you don’t get results. Otherwise, do another job. Not a problem. We know our standards. I accept everything.

"We have incredible harmony in the team, that’s the main target for me, to fight every day. The rest, the players will do the rest,” Guardiola explained.

While the manager's response is his usual stance on never hiding behind excuses, it also points to the legendary coach’s experience of understanding that widespread scrutiny comes with the job.

Lastly, the Catalan gave a brief response when informed that it has been two years since their ban from the Champions League was announced by UEFA - a ban that was later lifted after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

At the end, City proved we are not [guilty]. We would like City to prove always we have done properly and following the rules. When we win, it’s on the pitch,” Guardiola concluded.

IN THIS ARTICLE
