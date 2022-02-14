ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man Arrested For 2009 Sexual Assault Of A Child, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
Jeffrey Jubin Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been brought back to the area from Florida for a sexual assault that took place in 2009.

Jeffrey Jubin, age 59, of Norwalk, was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, Feb. 10, for sexual assault.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police Department, in May 2009, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by the Collier County Florida Sheriff’s Office regarding an extraditable arrest warrant for Jubin, who was believed to be living in Norwalk.

The charges and bond listed on the Florida arrest warrant included sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, lewd/lascivious molest, and lewd/lascivious exhibit, among others, Gulino said.

Norwalk police officers successfully located and arrested Jubin and charged him as a fugitive from justice. Jubin was then extradited to Florida where he was later convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison term, she added.

Shortly after Jubin was extradited, the Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit received a complaint that a juvenile residing in the city had been victimized by Jubin prior to his arrest.

Det. Laura Blakely (now retired) took on the investigation and secured an arrest warrant for Jubin in relation to his inappropriate contact with the juvenile in Norwalk.

In March of 2020, Special Victim’s Unit Detective Kristina LaPak learned that Jubin would be released from prison in 2022, and initiated arrangements for Jubin’s extradition back to Connecticut to face the charges on the outstanding warrant from the 2009 investigation.

Following his arrest by Norwalk Police, he was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Jubin is being held on a $50,000 bond.

