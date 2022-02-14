ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices approach $100 per barrel for first time in 7 years after US relocates its Ukraine embassy due to threat of Russian invasion

By Matthew Fox
 1 day ago
Alex Reyes, 28, began filling his work truck and stoped when he noticed the prices on the large marquee as drivers select from various fuels priced near of above over $6 dollars at a Shell gas station located at South Fairfax, West Olympic and San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
  • Oil prices surged 2% on Monday and approached $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
  • The spike in oil prices came after the US said it would temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine.
  • Russia has been surrounding Ukraine with armed forces, and US intelligence has warned of a potential invasion.

