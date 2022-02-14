ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Aurora teams with US Xpress to build service around automated trucks

By Paul Lienert
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc, a developer of automated driving systems for heavy trucks, will partner with US Xpress Enterprises Inc, one of the country’s largest trucking companies, to build a premium service for freight carriers, the companies said on Monday.

The collaboration is the latest in a string of tie-ups forged by six-year-old Aurora, including partnerships with truck manufacturers PACCAR Inc and Volvo Truck and carriers FedEx Corp and Uber Technologies Inc’s Uber Freight.

Aurora, which is based in Mountain View, California, and went public in November, joins a growing list of companies aiming to automate heavy trucks, including Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and startups TuSimple Holdings Inc, Embark Technology Inc, Plus and Kodiak.

Aurora and U.S. Xpress said they envision “a future where goods are transported by both human drivers and autonomous trucks.”

Aurora is building a service that includes a fully automated driving system, as well as a suite of fleet management tools and services, branded as Aurora Horizon.

Founded in 2016 by Silicon Valley veterans Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, Aurora has said it plans to launch fully driverless trucks by late 2023, with robotaxis to follow a year later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

The power of building community in trucking – Taking the Hire Road

Communication builds relationships, and relationships are key to any industry’s success. Jeremy Reymer meets with Lori Furnell, president of Truck Drivers USA, to discuss the power of building community in the trucking industry. Furnell has held a range of positions in the freight industry. She has seen what it...
INDUSTRY
The Press

TuSimple Automates Nation's First Trucking Lane in Arizona, Will Haul Driver Out Freight for Union Pacific Railroad

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, today announced that Union Pacific Railroad, the largest Class I railroad in the U.S., will become the first customer to move freight on TuSimple's fully-automated trucking route between the Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona metro areas. Union Pacific is leveraging Loup Logistics (Loup), a wholly-owned subsidiary, to coordinate the freight shipment and support seamless movement between rail and the critical first and last mile. Starting this spring, TuSimple plans to carry Driver Out freight for Union Pacific, utilizing groundbreaking AV (autonomous vehicle) technology to deliver goods to their destination faster and more cost-effectively.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

PlusDrive-Enabled Automated Trucks Help Reduce Fatigue and Improve Driver Retention

Semi-trucks equipped with the PlusDrive autonomous driving system seamlessly navigated a busy highway in Las Vegas, where the Plus team recently hosted ride-and-drives for industry analysts, investors, journalists, and logistics technology professionals attending #Manifest2022. During one of the demos, which took place on Interstate 15, a tractor trailer swerved out...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Freight industry should value truck drivers’ time

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Bottom line, no one wants their time wasted. DETAILS: Truck driver shortages and retention issues continue to affect the freight industry. This fireside chat discusses what has to happen for the industry to become more attractive to current and new drivers.
INDUSTRY
snntv.com

When to Take Your Diesel Truck in for Transmission Services

Originally Posted On: https://wefixdieseltrucks.com/when-to-take-your-diesel-truck-in-for-transmission-services/. Replacing a transmission can set you back around $5,000 whether you repair the one you have or buy a new one for your diesel truck. If you’re a truck owner, you know that maintenance and repairs cost money. But big-ticket items, like transmissions, can set you...
HEALTH SERVICES
autodealertodaymagazine.com

FRIKINtech Launches Automated Equity Mining Engine for Service Customers

WILLISTON, Vt. – FRIKINtech, a provider of automotive dealer engagement technology, launched SERVICEiQ – the first fully-automated equity engagement engine that analyzes daily repair orders for equity upgrade opportunities and automatically delivers an equity trade-in offer on the dealer’s entire inventory to all eligible customers via text or email.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Paccar Inc#Automate#Aurora Innovation Inc#Us Xpress Enterprises Inc#Volvo Truck#Fedex Corp#Uber Technologies Inc#Alphabet Inc#Tusimple Holdings Inc#Embark Technology Inc#U S Xpress#Aurora Horizon
PLANetizen

Uber and Lyft: A Tale of Two Companies

Despite small differences in their operations and business models, Uber and Lyft have essentially operated as interchangeable services for most customers for years. Now, writes Andrew J. Hawkins, the two transportation network companies (TNCs) are starting to differentiate themselves by centering their operations on each company's specific strengths, as evidenced by earnings reports issued last week by both TNCs.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

How Amazon Plans to Transform Grocery in 2022

It’s been 18 months since Amazon opened its first full-size supermarket, and a question on the mind of everyone in the retail industry is: What’s next for the e-commerce giant’s grocery aspirations?. The chief of the company’s Amazon Fresh grocery banner answers that question in an exclusive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
thefastmode.com

For Mobile Operators Migrating to 5G Standalone, Service Assurance Is Foundational Featured

Between infrastructure and spectrum licenses, mobile operators worldwide will spend over $1 trillion on 5G by 2025, GSMA Intelligence predicts. What will they - and their customers - get for that money? Gigabit speeds, latency as low as 1 millisecond and the ability to support up to 1 million devices per square kilometer, to name just a few key advantages over 4G LTE.
TECHNOLOGY
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s Detroit Venture Partners. The Los Angeles Dodgers,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Nigerian B2B Payments Startup Duplo Raises $1.3M

Duplo, a Nigeria B2B payment digitization startup, has raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding, and announced it will take part in accelerator Y Combinator’s winter batch, according to published reports. Founded last year by Tunde Akinnuwa and Yele Oyekola, Duplo lets B2B companies automate their payment flows, generate or...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Atlassian's Latest Acquisition Can Change the Future of IT Help

Australian B2B software company Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) just announced its recent earnings results and told investors it would be acquiring chatbot service Percept.AI. In this video clip from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 2, Fool contributor Jason Hall explains Atlassian's business and explores what the company's acquisition means for its customers.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

project44 Allows Public to Follow Supply Chain Crisis Data

Project44 takes supply chain visibility to the public with an online platform that shows real-time information regarding the global supply chain crisis. After a convoy of truckers in Canada blocked major routes in protest of COVID-19-restrictions created serious supply chain concerns, project44 launched the website for anyone to have access to disruption data. For instance, at time of press, the platform alerted users to an increase of 52% in dwell time at the Port of Odessa in Ukraine due to the Russian border crisis.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy