TikTok leases massive office space in Texas

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $34,100,000 in construction financing for the development of a 315,320 square foot, 36-foot clear, Class A industrial building situated on approximately 14 acres in Chino, California. Located in the Inland Empire, whose industrial market remains one of the most sought-after warehouse and distribution areas in the United States, the property is well positioned to benefit from the region's low vacancy and attractive rental rates.
