Austin, TX

TikTok leases massive office space in Texas

By Brendan Walsh
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. has signed a lease for more than 125,000 square feet of office space in Texas’s capital city, according to the Austin Business Journal. The video platform, owned...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

realtynewsreport.com

Pipeline Firm Leases Space in Houston Tower

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Gulf South Pipeline signed a long-term lease extension of its 98,616-SF headquarters office at Greenway Plaza, which is located in Houston’s Inner Loop near Buffalo Speedway. Gulf South Pipeline, which transports natural gas from major shale fields, is located in Nine...
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Trading company signs big downtown office lease

DRW Holdings has leased more than 60,000 square feet of office space, across two floors, at 540 W. Madison St. in the West Loop. The move brings DRW’s total presence in the building to 200,000 square feet as it continues to add workers during the pandemic, according to Crain’s. It’s one of the largest office leases downtown since the pandemic began. The company’s lease expires at the end of 2029, Crain’s reported, citing CoStar Group.
LOS ANGELES, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix #2 in US for Tech Office Leasing

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2022 – Phoenix ranks #2 in the nation for average annual growth rate in tech office leasing – a sector that is now the primary driver of the U.S. economic recovery, according to JLL’s latest research. At the beginning of the pandemic, tech employment...
PHOENIX, AZ
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Leases Space in Memorial City

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Coterra Energy Inc. leased 122,000-SF in the Three Memorial City Plaza building, which is undergoing a $20 million redo. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas, a tenant in Three Memorial Plaza since 2008, merged with Denver-based Cimarex Energy in October 2021 to form Coterra Energy Inc. As part of the merger, the company has begun relocating employees to Houston from other offices as well as new hires from the Houston market across all corporate functions. Coterra’s new headquarters will occupy six floors of the building.
HOUSTON, TX
The American Genius

5 questions to consider when deciding to buy or lease an office space

Many people set up shop and lease office space, assuming this is their best, and often only option, but there are some instances where buying office space is a better option. Many blindly make this decision based on a gut feeling, and we’re not saying that is a bad thing, we’re saying that in addition to that instinct, these five questions should be asked when considering whether you should lease or buy an office space.
REAL ESTATE
Beaumont Enterprise

San Antonio Starbucks to become first Texas store to join growing union

A Starbucks store and its employees in San Antonio announced its intent to become the first Texas store to join the rapidly growing Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) union. SBWU tweeted a letter from the store Tuesday, February 8, with the names of nine employees from the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson store. The letter, addressed to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, says unionizing will help the workers "grow stronger," but also help grow Seattle coffee chain to its "fullest potential."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rebusinessonline.com

Coterra Energy Signs 122,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Coterra Energy Inc., a product of an October 2021 merger between Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas and Denver-based Cimarex Energy, has signed a 122,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston. The tenant will relocate to Memorial City Plazas, a 1 million-square-foot office campus in Houston. Owned by MetroNational, the three-building development is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation project that is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander represented MetroNational in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Jim Bailey of Cushman & Wakefield and Lucian Bukowski of CBRE represented the tenant.
HOUSTON, TX
Law.com

Big Law Is Back to Signing Office Leases, With More Relocations Expected This Year

Los Angeles leasing activity nearly doubled in 2020 and 2021 relative to the two years prior, "but leasing was spread amongst firms of all sizes." Law firm leasing surged at the end of the year, according to a recent report, and analysts expect another boost going forward as firms try to sway their employees back to offices with new and better spaces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Airbnb’s pandemic slingshot nears completion

The company’s profitability and improved revenues when compared to 2019 are a somewhat stark contrast to recent layoffs at Hopin. Hopin, a company that provides software that supports virtual or hybrid events, saw demand for its service soar at the same time when Airbnb was seeing its own operating results deteriorate. And this week Hopin cut a double-digit percentage of its staff.
ECONOMY
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s Detroit Venture Partners. The Los Angeles Dodgers,...
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $34 Million Construction Loan for Los Angeles-Area Industrial Warehouse

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $34,100,000 in construction financing for the development of a 315,320 square foot, 36-foot clear, Class A industrial building situated on approximately 14 acres in Chino, California. Located in the Inland Empire, whose industrial market remains one of the most sought-after warehouse and distribution areas in the United States, the property is well positioned to benefit from the region's low vacancy and attractive rental rates.
CONSTRUCTION
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Arent Fox Buys Digital Land for Metaverse Office

In today’s column, New York’s court system cut social distancing rules for criminal jury trials; London-based Ashurst reelected its CEO to another four-year term; a small London firm appointed a fertility officer. Leading off, Washington-headquartered Arent Fox, headed for a March 1 merger with Schiff Hardin, said it...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alphabet's Drone Delivery Unit Promotes CTO To CEO Role

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit promoted its longtime CTO to the CEO role. Wing seeks to expand its drone delivery operations rapidly, including the Dallas suburbs. Adam Woodworth replaced James Ryan Burgess as the CEO, who stepped aside from most of his duties following a health issue....
BUSINESS

