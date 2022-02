PHOENIX — Between 2010 and 2020, Phoenix was one of the top markets for annual growth in leasing by technology-related companies, with 27% annual average growth. The growth placed Phoenix second in the country for increased office leasing by tech companies, behind Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, which saw 33% annual average growth, according to national data from JLL. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Phoenix-area economic development advocates touted the growth of technology-related companies in the metro, and in the years since the onset of the pandemic, tech companies have taken space at some of the Valley’s most visible office buildings.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO