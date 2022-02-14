ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coast Guard searches for downed airplane with 8 people off Carolina coast

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faXTd_0eEISomT00

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard said Monday crews are searching for a plane with eight people aboard that crashed Sunday off the Carolina coast.

The Pilatus PC-12 single engine passenger airplane crashed approximately 4 miles east of Drum Inlet, N.C., on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in the statement.

Four of the eight people aboard were believed to be teenagers, and the group was said to be on their way back from a hunting trip, WCTI reported.

"We are incredibly saddened as we join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina community as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet, North Carolina," Carteret County Public School System said in a statement to WTCI. "Crisis teams are on school campuses to support students, staff and families."

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Edward Wargo said searchers have found debris in the area.

The aircraft was last seen "behaving erratically on radar," according to an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point's report to the Coast Guard in North Carolina, the Coast Guard statement said.

Parties searching for the airplane include Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Lifeboat crew, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, according to the statement.

Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, National Park Service beach crews, Towboat U.S., Carteret County Sheriff's Office and Down East Fire Department are also involved in the search.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Monday it is investigating the crash.

