Phelps touched by the power of the sticky note

Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps received big encouragement in a small package from fourth-grader Ken Fleming. Alabama Christian Academy

STARKVILLE – Recruiting is about relationships, and coaches like to identify prospects early.

Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps has an eye for talent, and on a recent recruiting trip to Alabama he stopped to visit Alabama Christian Academy’s Ken Fleming.

If Fleming isn’t on your radar right now, it might be because he’s in the fourth grade.

There can be a hard edge to recruiting with its fast pace and fierce competition as all coaches try to land the next big thing.

On this particular recruiting trip it was a random act of kindness that stopped Phelps in his tracks.

After visiting with Alabama Christian coach Michael Summers, Phelps – who followed MSU coach Mike Leach from Washington State – headed back to his car. From a distance he noticed a sticky note attached to his wind shield flapping in the breeze.

He braced himself for a tongue-lashing for parking in someone else’s spot. That wasn’t what he got.

“I read the note, and the note said, ‘I hope you have the best day today. If you have tests, I hope you have all 100s.’ There was a smiley face, and on the back was written from Ken, fourth grade,” Phelps said.

That day’s assignment in Suzy Weed’s fourth-grade class was simple. “Write something encouraging.”

For a moment Phelps was distracted from landing the next big thing, but it was a good distraction.

Fleming took the assignment and knocked it out of the park.

“There was no question he knew the game plan, and he did outstanding,” Phelps said.

While Fleming expected his note to reach an older student, it instead served to motivate Phelps who felt some unease about competing the next day in a half-marathon in Starkville.

“I just interpreted the note as making my 100s and being successful in completing my first mini-marathon,” he said.

Phelps was so touched by the gesture he asked to meet Fleming on his next trip through Montgomery, Alabama.

There was some initial uncertainty for Fleming as to why he’d been called out of class to meet a stranger. His demeanor changed as Phelps explained the power of the sticky note.

“The feedback from coach Summers later was that Ken was all smiles throughout the day,” Phelps said.

One act of encouragement leads to another.

As a coach, Phelps understands the need to motivate his defensive linemen. He knows it’s not a one-size-fits-all proposition.

“It’s not a cookie-cutter system. You have to know each individual player and know, ‘OK, this guy I can push a little harder, but this guy I’m going to have to pull to the side to produce his maximum effort,’” Phelps said.

Ken Fleming, unknowingly, hit the sweet spot to motivate Phelps.

“It’s just an example of God’s good work and a youngster and how that motivation can come from anywhere or anybody. It doesn’t matter age or race or anything like that,” Phelps said.