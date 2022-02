NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO